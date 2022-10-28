St. Michael’s High School President Tom Coughlan will leave his position at the end of the year after serving 17 months as leader of the private, Lasallian Catholic school.

Coughlan submitted his resignation last week, effective at the end of 2022, the school's Board of Trustees announced Monday.

Coughlan, who has spent nearly his entire career in Catholic education, said he is returning to his hometown of Sonoma, Calif., to attend to family matters and start a new career path.

