St. Michael’s High School President Tom Coughlan will leave his position at the end of the year after serving 17 months as leader of the private, Lasallian Catholic school.
Coughlan submitted his resignation last week, effective at the end of 2022, the school's Board of Trustees announced Monday.
Coughlan, who has spent nearly his entire career in Catholic education, said he is returning to his hometown of Sonoma, Calif., to attend to family matters and start a new career path.
"I'm excited to go back to California, and because of the circumstances, I have to, but I really enjoyed the challenge and the opportunity of living here. So, it's bittersweet." Coughlan said.
He said he plans to go into a leadership position in the nonprofit sector but is still not quite sure where his career will take him.
"I'm just exploring some opportunities," he said.
Coughlan will be the second leader of a Santa Fe high school to depart by year's end. Santa Fe High School Principal Renee Salazar-Garcia will leave the district in November “to pursue new opportunities.”
The St. Michael's Board of Trustees now has until Dec. 31 to find an interim president to lead the school for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year. The board plans to work with the Lasallian Education Corp. — a nonprofit that provides oversight for Lasallian schools — to find a new permanent president.
Lasallian schools follow practices established in the late 17th century by St. John Baptist de La Salle, who founded the Brothers of the Christian Schools.
"Tom and his family are, and remain, a part of our greater Lasallian family," the school stated in an announcement. "The Board of Trustees is grateful for his dedication to our school and wishes Tom and his family success in reestablishing themselves in California, and is also excited about the prospect of hiring the next innovator to continue St. Mike’s 163-year tradition as an educational leader in New Mexico."
Since taking over as president of St. Michael’s High School in July 2021, Coughlan helped launch the school's Chromebook program, putting laptops in the hands of every student in the school, and helped create the Brother Donald Mouton scholarship program, giving low-income students the chance to attend the school tuition-free. Students who come from families that are at 130 percent or below the federal poverty level can qualify.
"This year is the first year that every student has been provided a Chromebook. So, as a school, we're moving closer to align with 21st century education," Coughlan said.
St. Michael's has about 450 students in grades 7-12.
The scholarship program was named after the former president of the College of Santa Fe, Brother Donald Mouton, who died in April 2021.
"It's named after him to honor him and his commitment to Lasallian education in Santa Fe," Coughlan said.
Coughlan also helped ensure the school's pay remained competitive when public school teachers throughout the state were given raises, and he helped begin assessing and maintaining the school's facilities, among other initiatives.
"I just want to express my gratitude for this opportunity to have served the school in this community," Coughlan said. "I have so much of a greater appreciation for what the school means to the people."