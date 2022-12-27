St. John's College's student center buzzed on the evening of Dec. 13. 

Johnnies warmed up their voices, some in seemingly matching outfits or with acoustic guitars strapped around their shoulders. Others found their seats in the Great Hall, snacking on collegiate kryptonite — free food. The liberal arts college's end-of-semester tradition Collegium, an opportunity for students, staff and faculty to demonstrate their skills in talent-show-style performances, was about to begin.

Maebh Hurley, a fourth-year St. John's student from Texas, danced through a rehearsal room near the Great Hall. She glided across the carpeted floor in a leotard and pair of sweatpants, pointed lines of white eyeliner striping her eyelids.

