The application for St. John's College asks prospective students a famous question.

Modeled after the college's unique undergraduate curriculum of learning from "great books" from throughout history, the college prompts each student to write an essay about a book that is great from their perspective and the effect the book has had on what or how they think.

The answers vary widely, students said as they moved back to campus this week. Mary Claire Fagan, a sophomore, examined what Ishmael, a novel by Daniel Quinn, can teach readers about the intentions behind myth, while James Hale, also a sophomore, wrote about Frank Herbert's Dune, a beloved science-fiction series. Lenae Wilson, a junior, ruminated on forgiveness as greatness in the picture book All You Ever Need by Max Lucado, and sophomore Seohyeon Shin admired the realistic mindset on display in Marcus Aurelius' Meditations.

Recommended for you