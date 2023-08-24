Undergraduate St. John's College students Ahin Song, from left, Seohyeon Shin and Erin Lee struggle to get their belongings moved into the dormitories Wednesday. St. John's is implementing a discussion-based admissions process with only a brief written application.
St. John's College sophomore James Hale, left, checks in with residential adviser Manau Adhikari to get his room assignment as students move into the dorms Wednesday. St. John's College is implementing a discussion-based admissions process.
The application for St. John's College asks prospective students a famous question.
Modeled after the college's unique undergraduate curriculum of learning from "great books" from throughout history, the college prompts each student to write an essay about a book that is great from their perspective and the effect the book has had on what or how they think.
The answers vary widely, students said as they moved back to campus this week. Mary Claire Fagan, a sophomore, examined what Ishmael, a novel by Daniel Quinn, can teach readers about the intentions behind myth, while James Hale, also a sophomore, wrote about Frank Herbert's Dune, a beloved science-fiction series. Lenae Wilson, a junior, ruminated on forgiveness as greatness in the picture book All You Ever Need by Max Lucado, and sophomore Seohyeon Shin admired the realistic mindset on display in Marcus Aurelius' Meditations.
It became an easy icebreaker during the isolated early days of college, Wilson said: "It was one of the first questions, when I was a freshman, that was asked of me: 'What did you write your admissions essay on?' ”
Though the famous great books question isn't going away, the small liberal arts college, which operates campuses in Santa Fe and Annapolis, Md., is piloting a new kind of admissions process this fall. If they so choose, prospective "Johnnies" can now apply to the college by completing interviews and participating in a discussion seminar.
St. John's Vice President of Enrollment Ben Baum said the change offers students a new and enjoyable way to illustrate their experiences and personality while addressing some of the most important issues facing higher education — namely, the use of artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT to write college admissions essays and maintaining diversity on college campuses.
"We are a discussion-based college, so it kind of makes sense to have a discussion-based application," Mark Roosevelt, president of St. John’s College, Santa Fe, said in an interview.
Here's how St. John's new discussion-based admissions process will work:
First, students will fill out a very brief written application with basic information, unofficial transcripts and analytical writing samples written during their junior or senior years of high school. Baum estimated it will take prospective students five to 10 minutes to complete.
Upon clicking the "Begin the Conversation" button at the bottom of the application, students will be invited to schedule two interviews: one with an admissions counselor and one with a member of St. John's faculty. Though the college encourages students to complete these interviews on campus — and provides stipends to cover the cost of visiting — Baum said the interviews also can be conducted online.
Finally, applicants will participate in a seminar. For some, this requirement will be fulfilled by the college's Summer Academy, a St. John's-style summer camp, online or in-person, for youth ages 15 to 18, Baum said. For others, they'll sign up for one of the college's free Saturday seminars, conducted online throughout the fall.
The discussion part is important because it represents much of what happens in St. John's classrooms, Baum said.
"The traditional application captured an aspect of what we do — the writing piece — but it actually doesn't really capture the way we spend most of our time in classes: Talking about ideas, sharing them either one-on-one with a faculty member or in a small group conversation," he said.
Two weeks after completing all of the discussion-based application's requirements, students will get their admissions decision.
The discussion-based admissions portal opened Aug. 1. Baum anticipated the first acceptance letters may go out as early as the end of August — months before decisions traditionally roll in.
Though he admitted the quick turnaround would make the new process "logistically challenging" for St. John's admissions officials, Baum said discussion-based admissions could be a boon for students who express themselves better while speaking.
"I think there's a whole group of other students who really showcase themselves better having that kind of discussion," he said. "And so we wanted to create this opportunity for students who would thrive better in that setting to take advantage of this application process."
In particular, Baum said he hopes the discussion-based application will reduce barriers to access for underserved students. Oftentimes, Baum sees students, especially first-generation, low-income or minority students, get partway through the traditional application process and then stop short because of some element — like writing essays or seeking out letters of recommendation from teachers.
The discussion-based approach, meanwhile, allows the college to determine whether a student is the right fit for St. John's without placing additional obstacles in the path of already-underserved student populations, Baum said.
"Yes, we're an academically rigorous place — we are, no question about it — but we're also a place where many students from many different backgrounds do very well," Roosevelt said.
"In a discussion-based application, you know exactly who you're talking to and you know exactly what that person is saying," Roosevelt said.
Current St. John's students said they think discussion-based admissions is a good idea.
Hale said the option fits in with St. John's expectations for and assessments of students.
"The two large categories that you want to be evaluated on as a St. John's student is your ability to write and your ability to talk in a group," he said. "I would say those are the two main avenues that the school accesses your mind and how you communicate with people.
"So, having people be able to demonstrate their ability in a sort of group discussion setting, I think, would be highly beneficial," Hale said.
Wilson, who learned of the program from working in St. John's admissions office, said the new discussion-based option maintains the college's practice of bringing a "personal touch" to the admissions process, ensuring individuals don't get lost in a pile of applications.
"A lot of bigger schools don't have that ability. … We can, and we lean into it," she said.
For Wilson, the only downside to the discussion-based admissions process is a social one. The great books application question won't be a common experience among all Johnnies, diminishing its easy icebreaker status.
But, she said, new questions — ones that account for the discussion-based admissions process — will take its place.
"It'll be like, 'Which tutor did you talk to, and what were they like?' ” Wilson said. "The questions will just change."