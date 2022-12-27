121422-StJohns02rgb.jpg

Maebh Hurley, a student at St. John's College, practices the dance she will perform for the winter talent show. Hurley has spent her college years working two jobs — one on campus, one off to help pay tuition.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

St. John’s College’s student center buzzed on the evening of Dec. 13.

Johnnies warmed up their voices, some in seemingly matching outfits or with acoustic guitars strapped around their shoulders. Others found their seats in the Great Hall, snacking on collegiate kryptonite — free food. The liberal arts college’s end-of-semester tradition Collegium, an opportunity for students, staff and faculty to demonstrate their skills in talent-show-style performances, was about to begin.

Maebh Hurley, a fourth-year St. John’s student from Texas, danced through a rehearsal room near the Great Hall. She glided across the carpeted floor in a leotard and pair of sweatpants, pointed lines of white eyeliner striping her eyelids.

121422-StJohns01rgb.jpg

Andrew Wissman, a junior at St. John's College, puts the final touches on an essay due at the end of the semester outside of the Great Hall as students arrive Dec. 13 for the winter talent show.
121422-StJohns03rgb.jpg

McKenna Omoruyi, sophomore at St. John’s College, sings as she plays a guitar in preparation for her performance at the Dec. 13 talent show. Omoruyi, from Arizona, said the college’s willingness to problem-solve in financing her education was one of the reasons she chose to attend St. John’s.

