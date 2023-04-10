State Rep. Andrés Romero said the governor got it wrong late last week when she said in a veto message that legislation overhauling New Mexico’s high school graduation requirements would have lowered the standards.

“I think that’s certainly not the case,” said Romero, an Albuquerque Democrat who sponsored House Bill 126. “If anything, we’re increasing standards and increasing engagement for our students in a way that is data driven.”

Had it secured the governor’s approval, HB 126 would have been the first wholesale overhaul of graduation requirements for public high schools across New Mexico in more than a decade, taking effect for students who are now seventh graders.

