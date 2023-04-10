State Rep. Andrés Romero said the governor got it wrong late last week when she said in a veto message that legislation overhauling New Mexico’s high school graduation requirements would have lowered the standards.
“I think that’s certainly not the case,” said Romero, an Albuquerque Democrat who sponsored House Bill 126. “If anything, we’re increasing standards and increasing engagement for our students in a way that is data driven.”
Had it secured the governor’s approval, HB 126 would have been the first wholesale overhaul of graduation requirements for public high schools across New Mexico in more than a decade, taking effect for students who are now seventh graders.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wrote in a message Friday that HB 126 “weakens graduation standards” by lowering the minimum requirements to 22 total course units from 24 and removing or decreasing requirements for certain courses.
“I firmly believe that education is the foundation of a successful society and a strong economy, and that we must do everything in our power to provide our students with the tools they need to succeed,” Lujan Grisham wrote in the veto message.
The measure’s provisions
Reworking the graduation requirements was among the Legislative Education Study Committee’s top priorities for 2022, after more than a year of examining data related to high school graduation rates and requirements, Romero said.
HB 126 would have significantly shuffled the requirements, starting with freshmen in 2024-25.
Some of the high school classics remained relatively consistent under HB 126. Students still would have been required to take four units of math, four units of English and three units of science.
However, the bill included a major shift in the delivery of typical classes, allowing math, English and science units to be completed through career technical education or a work-based learning program.
Romero said the goal was to fully integrate career technical education into the high school experience — without locking students into discrete career- or college-preparedness tracks — and to offer content relevant to the “real world.”
“I know as a high school teacher that if we’re able to engage our students, their learning will improve that much more. That’s what we were really aiming to do with House Bill 126,” Romero said.
Crucially, the bill came with a change in the minimum math requirement, shifting the course required to graduate from Algebra 2 to a sequence of Algebra 1 and Geometry. Under HB 126, schools still would have been required to offer Algebra 2, but students would not be required to take it.
The bill also would have shifted requirements in other subjects, adding a half-unit of social science and a half-unit of health education and increasing civics and financial literacy requirements. The new standards also would have decreased physical education requirements from one unit to half a unit and removed any requirement for a world language.
The biggest proposed shift was in electives: HB 126 would have decreased required elective units from 7½ to four, with two additional units to be determined by the local school board or charter school governing body.
Criticisms of the bill
Lujan Grisham cited three provisions that prompted her veto: removal of a required unit in workplace readiness or language other than English; removal of a required unit in a dual credit, honors, Advanced Placement or distance learning course; and a reduction in physical education requirements.
“The challenges of the 21st century demand that our students be well-prepared, well-educated and well-rounded individuals,” Lujan Grisham wrote, adding the proposed requirements weren’t sufficient to ensure New Mexico students could meet those challenges.
Mandi Torrez, the education reform director at the nonprofit think tank Think New Mexico, said she agreed with the governor’s concerns about removing requirements for workplace readiness or a foreign language.
Romero, however, disagreed with the governor’s interpretation of HB 126, stating the bill was designed to offer students more choices in what they study.
More requirements, Romero said, doesn’t always equal more rigor.
Romero said increasing student engagement creates a more rigorous learning environment, regardless of the overall number of credits required. He noted students are more likely to participate and perform well in classes they feel are relevant and inclusive.
A Legislative Education Finance Committee analysis of the bill found HB 126 doesn’t remove any unit totals from core subject areas — math, science, English and social studies. In fact, the proposal added a half-credit of social studies.
Meanwhile, the bill’s proposed math changes — substituting the Algebra 2 requirement for Algebra 1 and Geometry — garnered mixed reviews among legislators during the session. A fiscal impact report noted the change could break down barriers to graduation but also might reduce students’ college and career readiness.
Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez said he saw the alteration of math requirements as a welcome change, an opportunity to refocus on teaching Algebra 1 well, while still offering Algebra 2 and higher math courses to students who wanted to take them.
“The most failed class in math across the state is Algebra 1,” Chavez said. “If you’re already failing Algebra 1, how successful are you actually going to be when you move on to Algebra 2?”
What’s next?
It’s back to the drawing board — or the white board, or the SMART Board — for New Mexico’s lawmakers and advocates looking to revamp graduation requirements.
Lujan Grisham encouraged lawmakers to try again next year, after working with her administration during the interim.
Despite his disappointment, Romero said he’s willing to work with the governor’s team and curious to learn how new Public Education Secretary Arsenio Romero will approach graduation requirements.
“I’m certainly all ears on that. We’ll see where we go from here,” Romero said.
Torrez, meanwhile, said the death of HB 126 is an opportunity to invite more stakeholders — namely more teachers and parents — to weigh in on any new requirements.
“We have to really give more people a seat at the table. I think that especially includes teachers and parents; I think we heard from them that they want to have more of the option to voice their concerns,” Torrez said.
It’s also an opportunity to ensure proposed changes are implemented with high-schoolers’ needs in mind, Torrez added. Health class, an additional half-credit included in HB 126, could include instruction on mental health and well-being, a change she said high school students crave.
“There’s always room to review, adjust and make better,” Chavez said. “It’s that continuous improvement path that all educators really take to heart.”