Santa Fe school officials agree: It’s a historically tough time to be a teenager.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, today’s teens were isolated during a critical time in their development that demanded social interaction with peers, Capital High School Principal Jaime Holladay said.
Meanwhile, a steady stream of mostly bad news, delivered directly to their cellphones and other devices through news notifications and social media, can feel like an all-day-every-day bombardment of gloom, the principal added.
“Living right now as a teenager, there’s a lot of uncertainty in our world. … There’s a lot of negativity out there,” Holladay said.
This lack of socialization and negativity combine to impede students’ ability to attend school, self-regulate, learn and interact with their teachers and peers in a safe and healthy manner. It’s led to an uptick in anxiety, depression and difficulty coping at school, said Sue O’Brien, executive director of Santa Fe Public Schools’ Office of Student Wellness.
District officials’ answer to these challenges: social emotional learning days. Throughout the 2023-24 school year, four days — one Friday each in August, January and April plus the Tuesday before the Thanksgiving holiday — will be dedicated to the district’s social emotional learning mission, intended to teach students the mental health and relationship skills they need to be well in school and in life.
“Student wellness is a priority of the district; it has been for years. … We just wanted to look at making it also a priority in our school calendar,” said Vanessa Romero, deputy superintendent of teaching and learning at Santa Fe Public Schools.
So what is social emotional learning?
Kersti Tyson, director of research and evaluation at the Los Alamos National Laboratory Foundation and the lead author on the foundation’s 2022 social emotional learning research report, defined the practice as a method of explicitly teaching children and adults how to manage their emotions, achieve goals, establish supportive relationships and develop healthy identities, all within a school environment that values safety and care.
Essentially, it’s a way to teach youth how to grow into empathetic, mentally-well humans, a benefit that boosts academic outcomes, too.
“The science is clear: If we support students to thrive by supporting their social, emotional, cultural, linguistic and cognitive development, they thrive academically as well,” Tyson said.
Social emotional learning often seeps into the classroom in early childhood education and in the early elementary grades, when teachers are often laser-focused on healthy development, Tyson said.
But social emotional learning tends to grow less prevalent once students reach middle school, LANL Foundation researchers found. While nearly 70% of teachers in prekindergarten through third grade practiced social emotional learning with their students daily, that number dropped to under 50% by high school.
That’s not good, Tyson said. Social emotional learning must be a constant practice — among youth and adults — to construct an environment of care.
“It can’t just be this thing you do on Tuesday mornings. It’s something that you need to take and thread through the entire school day, the entire work week,” Tyson said.
Only then, she said, will the teachings of social emotional learning really take hold.
Santa Fe Public Schools’ social emotional learning days came about after Capital High School hosted a successful day of team-building exercises and guest speakers, self-reflection and collaboration earlier this year. It was an outgrowth of the virtual student check-ins teachers undertook during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic as well as new behavioral health needs identified after students returned to in-person schooling.
The day was designed to help students answer one important question, Holladay said: “How do we make sure that we are OK?”
The four social emotional learning days on the district’s 2023-24 calendar are modeled after Capital’s successful one, Romero said, while tailored to fit different grade levels.
For the district’s elementary school students — who will receive about 50 more instructional hours during the 2023-24 school year, following a state law passed earlier this year — the social emotional learning days are also a convenient use of Legislature-mandated extra time, Romero added.
O’Brien said the days will combine with existing social emotional learning curriculum in Santa Fe Public Schools’ pre-K through eighth grade classrooms as well as existing wellness programs in restorative justice, youth empowerment, peer mentoring and more.
But Holladay agrees with Tyson: “Just having a day here and there is not going to magically fix anything,” she said.
Rather, Holladay said she plans to work with her staff to ensure educators know taking a break from academic learning to support students’ emotional needs is a good use of time.
“It’s OK to take time out of your lesson to continue with those check-ins, to do activities that will build a classroom environment in which kids feel like it’s OK to be vulnerable,” she said.
Though consistently infusing class time with social emotional learning opportunities is essential to ensuring the exercise’s lessons are fully absorbed, Tyson said one day per quarter is a good start to helping students, educators and administrators think about how best to help everyone in the school building flourish.
“I think there’s some really great things that could come out of it,” she said.