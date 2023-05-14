Santa Fe school officials agree: It’s a historically tough time to be a teenager.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, today’s teens were isolated during a critical time in their development that demanded social interaction with peers, Capital High School Principal Jaime Holladay said.

Meanwhile, a steady stream of mostly bad news, delivered directly to their cellphones and other devices through news notifications and social media, can feel like an all-day-every-day bombardment of gloom, the principal added.

