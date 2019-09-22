New Milagro welcomes community
Milagro Middle School will host a community celebration with school tours from 4-6 p.m. Thursday . The new $30.3 million facility opened its doors to students this school year.
ATC grand opening
The Academy for Technology and the Classics, a Santa Fe Public Schools charter school, will host a grand opening and community celebration to show off new campus buildings and features from 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 3. There will be a ribbon cutting, school tours, entertainment and guest speakers. ATC recently underwent a year-long construction project, which includes a gym, stage, kitchen, cafeteria, science labs and music room. For information, go to www.atcschool.org.
ATC seeks nominations for governing board
ATC is seeking nominations for three members to its governing council board. Two parent seats and one community member seat are open for terms that will last from November 2019 until October 2022. The deadline to apply is Oct. 10 by 5 p.m. The election will take place on Oct. 23. Applications and information can be found on the school website: www.atcschool.org
Rio Grande School hosts options night
Rio Grande School, a private school serving students ages 3 to grade 6 at 715 Camino Cabra, will host its 20th annual 7th Grande Options Night on Oct. 10 from 6-8 p.m. The event is designed to help families with rising middle school students navigate Santa Fe’s middle school options.