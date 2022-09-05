Santa Fe Literary Review available for pick up at local libraries

Santa Fe Community College announced that the Santa Fe Literary Review will be made available at local libraries in the area. This includes the SFCC library, all of the Santa Fe Public Library branches and the Eldorado Library.

This year’s issue features work by writers from the college, Santa Fe and around the country. The magazine also includes an interview with Darryl Lorenzo Wellington, the 2021-23 Poet Laureate of Santa Fe.

Popular in the Community