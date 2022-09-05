Santa Fe Literary Review available for pick up at local libraries
Santa Fe Community College announced that the Santa Fe Literary Review will be made available at local libraries in the area. This includes the SFCC library, all of the Santa Fe Public Library branches and the Eldorado Library.
This year’s issue features work by writers from the college, Santa Fe and around the country. The magazine also includes an interview with Darryl Lorenzo Wellington, the 2021-23 Poet Laureate of Santa Fe.
Wellington has been a journalist for over 20 years, with his work being featured in renowned publications such as The Nation, The Atlantic and The Washington Post.
SFCC to offer in-person continuing education classes in Edgewood
Santa Fe Community College will be offering continuing education and enrichment classes in Edgewood during the months of September and October. This includes yoga, writing, drawing, knitting, guitar and rainwater collecting classes.
The classes were made possible thanks to a partnership between the college, the town of Edgewood and the Greater East Mountain Chamber of Commerce.
To view a full list of classes and enroll, visit www.sfcc.edu/ce or call 505-428-1676.
SFPS discuss internship program with state legislators
The Santa Fe Public Schools will be featured at an upcoming meeting with the state's Legislative Education Study Committee, to talk with legislators about its hospitality internship program.
The program allows high school students to receive credit for taking part in a semester-long "Academic Career Experience" that lets them explore a career and receive hands-on training as student interns.
In March the district partnered with hotels in Santa Fe for the summer LEVELUP! Internship program. This placed 22 students from the Business Pathway and Culinary Arts Pathway programs in internships with hotels based on their areas of interest, including sales and marketing, finance and events planning. Interns were paid by the hotels and each finished the program.
A new cohort of 50 student interns from Capital High School, Santa Fe High School, Desert Sage Academy and Early College Opportunities High School will be recruited this fall.
The meeting will take place in Kirtland, N.M. on Sept. 7.