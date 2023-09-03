Santa Fe Public Schools appoints new sustainability program director
Lucy Stanus will serve as Santa Fe Public Schools' new sustainability program director, Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez announced in a news release Thursday.
Stanus, who will begin her tenure Sept. 8, will replace Lisa Randall, Santa Fe Public Schools' sustainability coordinator who retired in August.
Since 2020, Stanus has worked for the New Mexico Tourism Department as the state's Keep America Beautiful leader, expanding work-based learning, youth leadership and outdoor education opportunities. A Virginia native, Stanus moved to New Mexico in 2016 with Teach for America to teach first grade at Gallup-McKinley County Schools.
“With her varied background, she will take our district wide sustainability efforts, which include water and energy conservation, recycling and outdoor learning, to the next level," Chavez said in a news release.
Higher Education Department Secretary to go on maternity leave in September; deputy secretary to temporarily assume role
Higher Education Cabinet Secretary Stephanie Rodriguez will go on maternity leave in September to welcome her first child. The department's Deputy Secretary Patricia Trujillo will assume the role of acting secretary in Rodriguez's place.
"Over the past three years, I been honored to work side-by-side with Secretary Rodriguez to expand opportunities and improve outcomes for New Mexicans," Trujillo said in a news release.
"As she appropriately turns her attention to her own family over the next several weeks, all of us at the New Mexico Higher Education Department will continue to ensure that New Mexico students and families are served with the college and career opportunities they deserve," Trujillo continued.
Historic Santa Fe Foundation accepting applications for high school fellowship
The Historic Santa Fe Foundation is accepting applications now for its inaugural cohort of high school fellows.
The fellowship program, which will begin in September and continue through May 2024, will allow current high school juniors and seniors to examine Santa Fe's past and present with local historians, archeologists and preservation professionals. Fellows will complete and present a research project on Santa Fe history to receive $500 for college tuition.
IAIA benefit raises more than $760,000 for student scholarships
A mid-August benefit for the Institute of American Indian Arts raised more than $760,000 for student scholarships, on which more than 90% of IAIA's students rely to attend the college.
During the benefit, which included music, dancing and artwork from Indigenous artists and alumni, IAIA President Robert Martin of the Cherokee Nation noted the importance of the scholarships for students.
“Please know that through funding scholarships, you have the power to change the lives of students as well as their families and communities. And for that, I thank you,” Martin said.