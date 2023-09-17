U.S. Department of Education gives $10 million to New Mexico for programs serving students with disabilities
The New Mexico Public Education Department's Office of Inclusive Education is slated to receive nearly $10 million from the U.S. Department of Education's Rehabilitation Services Administration.
The grant will fund projects focused on career pathway training, self-advocacy and skills for independent living to improve economic self-sufficiency for youth with disabilities. New Mexico is one of 20 states to receive the funding.
"This investment will not only require state and local agencies to improve outcomes for individuals with disabilities by finding innovative ways of working together, but it will also look to unlock post school and career success for those individuals," Glenna Wright-Gallo, assistant secretary for the Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services at the U.S. Department of Education, said in a news release announcing the grant.
Applications open now for Daniels Scholarship Program
Applications opened Friday for the Daniels Scholarship Program, which offers significant scholarship funding to college graduating high school seniors in New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming.
The scholarship, which ranges in amount from $30,000, $100,000 or a full ride depending on the student's college of choice, can be applied at any two- or four-year accredited university in the United States.
Local school leaders in selected for Teach Plus New Mexico Alumni Policy Fellowship
Teach Plus New Mexico, the statewide branch of a nationwide teacher leadership organization, has selected two local school leaders — Joe Dan Lovato, middle school principal at Turquoise Trail Charter School in Santa Fe, and Aja Currey, principal at Rio Gallinas School for Ecology and the Arts in Las Vegas, N.M. — to join this year's cohort of Alumni Policy Fellows.
The fellows, selected after a rigorous application process, will delve deeper into essential issues in New Mexico's educational landscape, including early literacy, teacher leadership and quality data and assessments.
Eastern New Mexico University professor named state's Music Educator of the Year
Jason Paulk, a professor of music and director of choral activities at Eastern New Mexico University, has been named the 2024 New Mexico Music Educator of the Year by the state's music education association.
“I’m constantly encouraged and inspired by my colleagues and students in the Music Department. We share the important common goal of 'student-centeredness,' which galvanizes our philosophy and mission for the department,” Paulk said in a news release announcing the award.
Rio Arriba County donates $10,000 to Northern Scholarship Fund
Rio Arriba County has donated $10,000 to the Northern Scholarship Fund, which supports students at Northern New Mexico College by paying their tuition or covering other necessities like food, rent, child care and unexpected vehicle repairs.
“Rio Arriba County is proud to be able to provide support to the members in our community to further excel in their academic careers,” county Manager Jeremy Maestas said in a news release announcing the donation.