U.S. Department of Education gives $10 million to New Mexico for programs serving students with disabilities

The New Mexico Public Education Department's Office of Inclusive Education is slated to receive nearly $10 million from the U.S. Department of Education's Rehabilitation Services Administration. 

The grant will fund projects focused on career pathway training, self-advocacy and skills for independent living to improve economic self-sufficiency for youth with disabilities. New Mexico is one of 20 states to receive the funding. 

Recommended for you