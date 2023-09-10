Cooking with Kids launches online nutrition education resources
Cooking with Kids, a Santa Fe-based nonprofit that teaches children and families how to make fresh and affordable meals, has partnered with the philanthropic arm of Molina Healthcare of New Mexico to offer free, online nutrition education programming at biglittleproject.org.
A staple in Northern New Mexico educational enrichment since 1995, Cooking with Kids officials said they hope the new website, which offers curriculum, recipes, videos and inspiration for kids and their families, will expand the organization's reach to the entire state.
“We actively use our nutrition education materials with more than 6,000 kids in Northern New Mexico, and we know that when kids help prepare healthy foods, they are more likely to eat and enjoy them," Anna Farrier, executive director of Cooking with Kids, said in a news release announcing the online project.
"With MolinaCares’ support, the BIG little Project can now serve as a platform to share this rich library of resources with the entire state of New Mexico,” she added.
SFCC, IAIA to host open houses Sept. 21
Santa Fe Community College and the Institute of American Indian Arts will partner to host open house events later this month.
At SFCC, attendees can visit the college's art studios, the greenhouse and the Automotive Technology Center, or tune into jewelry-making, bronze pouring and planetarium demonstrations. IAIA's open house will feature open studios by artists in residence and demonstrations of the campus's Digital Dome as well as a free vaccine clinic.
New Mexico is among four states selected to launch science, technology, engineering, arts and math education advocacy programs through the nationwide STEMx Challenge Grant, managed by science and technology nonprofit Battelle.
The $13,000 grant, awarded to the LANL Foundation, will support the Northern New Mexico STEAM Coalition in creating a statewide plan for STEAM advocacy and education as well as bringing students from rural and tribal areas of the state to STEAM Day at the Legislature.
“We need a cohesive vision for STEAM education so we can deepen learning opportunities throughout New Mexico,” Kersti Tyson, co-chair of the Northern New Mexico STEAM Coalition and director of research and evaluation at the LANL Foundation, said in a news release announcing the grant award.
“We are so grateful to the STEMx network and Battelle for supporting our work to bring high-quality STEAM learning opportunities to all of our students,” she added.