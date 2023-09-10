Cooking with Kids launches online nutrition education resources

Cooking with Kids, a Santa Fe-based nonprofit that teaches children and families how to make fresh and affordable meals, has partnered with the philanthropic arm of Molina Healthcare of New Mexico to offer free, online nutrition education programming at biglittleproject.org

A staple in Northern New Mexico educational enrichment since 1995, Cooking with Kids officials said they hope the new website, which offers curriculum, recipes, videos and inspiration for kids and their families, will expand the organization's reach to the entire state. 

