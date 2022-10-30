The Santa Fe Community College Clay Club will hold a ceramics sale from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. The sale will be held at the college's main hallway, 6401 Richards Ave.
The club will mainly be selling functional ceramics such as cups, plates and bowls but also some sculpture work and traditional micaceous pottery. There will also be a silent auction to benefit the Campus Cupboard, the college’s food pantry.
New Mexico school districts win grants for electric school buses
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will be awarding grants to five school district's in the state to purchase electric school buses, including Pecos Independent Schools.
These grants will be funded under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed last year, which included $5 billion to help school districts buy electric school buses. The law required the agency to distributing the funds over five years.
The first round of applications were submitted in August and prioritized low-income, rural and tribal school districts. The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to receive $1 billion for the project during the 2023 fiscal year.
Santa Fe Public Schools to review mid-year reading assessment
Santa Fe Public Schools will be reviewing its Interim Measure of Student Success Criteria assessment to ensure it accurately predicts students' reading proficiency.
The school board presented its interim and end-of-year student assessment results for the last school year at a meeting last week and found the interim assessment did not accurately predict students' reading proficiency.
The district found students were expected to have a 20 percent proficiency rate in math based on interim testing and were at 24 percent at the end of the year. On the other hand, they were expected to have a 55 percent proficiency rate in reading based on interim testing but were at 33 percent at the end of the year.
"Data is an incredibly valuable tool for making instructional decisions. To support teaching and learning, interim results need to be predictive of student learning. We must ensure that any assessment we use can best meet student needs," said Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez.
The district began using the optional assessment in 2020. The review will determine if the district will continue conducting the assessment next school year.
Santa Fe High School marching band places second at New Mexico Pageant of Bands
The Santa Fe High School Demon Marching Band placed second at the New Mexico Pageant of Bands in Rio Rancho on Oct. 22.
The group competed with marching bands from all over the state. This is the first time a band from Santa Fe has competed in the larger AAAA division since 1984.
The band's program, entitled Door Thirteen, included the songs Twisted Nerve, The Death Hunt, Vertigo and The Twilight Zone by Bernard Herrmann and Bad Guy by Billie Eilish.
The band's final performance will be held 8 p.m. Thursday at the Ivan Head Stadium, located at 2100 Yucca Road. The next day, the band will leave to compete in the 2022 Bands of America Utah Regional Championship.