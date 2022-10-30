Santa Fe Community College ceramics sale

The Santa Fe Community College Clay Club will hold a ceramics sale from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. The sale will be held at the college's main hallway, 6401 Richards Ave.

The club will mainly be selling functional ceramics such as cups, plates and bowls but also some sculpture work and traditional micaceous pottery. There will also be a silent auction to benefit the Campus Cupboard, the college’s food pantry.

Popular in the Community