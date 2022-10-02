SFPS to provide coaching in math instruction for teachers
Santa Fe Public Schools will be providing 12 sessions of coaching for teachers in math for the 2022-23 school year.
The new instruction is meant to help support teachers' growth in math, no matter the stage of their career.
Coaches will help teachers by exploring ways to tap into their expertise and apply it to enhance their teaching practice. Progress will be monitored, with success indicated in student work and assessment data.
"Last year was an adoption year for math. SFPS is in the midst of ensuring all teachers receive critical professional development on our new math instructional materials, that all are implemented with fidelity and that students receive math interventions to meet their needs,” said Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez in a news release.
SFCC Visual Arts Gallery presents ‘The SPELL: The Magic of Words and Imagery’
The SPELL: The Magic of Words and Imagery opens Thursday with a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Santa Fe Community College Visual Arts Gallery.
The exhibition features the work of more than two dozen women from Santa Fe, who work in diverse media. It will remain on display through Dec. 8.
Governor and Higher Education secretary named national adult education champions
The National Coalition for Adult Basic Education and the New Mexico Adult Education Association recognized Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and New Mexico Higher Education Secretary Stephanie M. Rodriguez for their leadership in addressing career, technical, and educational needs for adult learners in New Mexico.
The organizations named Lujan Grisham and Rodriguez "Champions of Education for Adults" for their work in expanding support for programs that provide essential skills training and credential preparation for over 10,000 New Mexicans.
“Advancing educational outcomes for New Mexicans means investing in students at any age and any stage of their learning. I’m proud to support adult education programs that help people gain lifelong skills that benefit them, their families, and our entire state,” Lujan Grisham said in a news release.
Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Higher Education Department are seeking a $2.3 million increase in adult education spending in the coming year, boosting spending to $9 million total, in the hopes of helping students attain high school equivalency credentials, learn English as a second language, improve literacy and train for in-demand careers.
The agency is also requesting $400,000 to provide instructional materials and test vouchers for New Mexicans seeking to attain a high school equivalency diploma through approved programs.