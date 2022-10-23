César Chávez Elementary School launched its new Pickleball Club on Oct. 4.
"I am excited to find out where this might take us," said Ron Romero, a physical education teacher and the club's sponsor and coach.
Romero has been playing the sport for three years, according to the district's newsletter, and introduced students to the sport during recess as a fourth grade teacher last year,
"They loved it! Other kids from other classes asked to join," he said. "The kids wanted it. It was student-driven."
The Santa Fe Pickleball Club donated paddles and balls for every class at the school to use on a rotating basis and is now providing volunteers to support the school's club. School facilities and maintenance staff painted the lines for four pickleball courts over the summer, and Romero and others donated nets.
Santa Fe schools to offer COVID-19, flu shot clinics
Santa Fe Public Schools will offer free flu and COVID-19 shot clinics to the public through Dec. 1.
All varieties of the COVID-19 vaccine will be offered for all ages, including primary and booster doses. The public is invited to walk in; advance registration is not required.
This week, clinics are being offered at Tesuque Elementary School from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday; at Aspen Community School from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday; at Sweeney Elementary School from 3:15 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday; at El Dorado Community School from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday; and at César Chávez Elementary School from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.
Later clinics will be at Milagro Middle School from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 1; at E.J. Martinez Elementary School from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 3; atSalazar Elementary School from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 7; at Capital High School Cafetorium from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 9; at Atalaya Elementary School from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 10; Carlos Gilbert Elementary School from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 11; Santa Fe High School Library from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 14; Mandela International Magnet School from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 15; El Camino Real Academy from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 29; Gonzales Community School from 4 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Nov. 30; and Acequia Madre Elementary School from 4 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 1.
Northern New Mexico College holds meet-and-greets with presidential finalists
The Northern New Mexico College Board of Regents is inviting the community to meet the finalists in its presidential search.
A meet-and-greet with finalist Hector Balderas was held last week. Meet-and-greets will be held with finalists Dr. Bruno Hicks on Oct. 31 and with Dr. Patricia Trujillo on Nov. 3. Both will be held at the El Rito Campus Alumni Hall at 3 p.m. and at the Española Campus Event Center at 5 p.m.
Go to https://nnmc.edu/presidential-search/ to find information about the candidates and Zoom links for upcoming Community Forums. Anonymous feedback channels will also be posted after each candidate's visit.
Notecards will be available for the audience to submit questions to the moderator.