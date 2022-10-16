Santa Fe Public Schools to hold redistricting town hall

The Santa Fe Public School Board will be giving the community a chance to provide input on its redistricting efforts at a town hall meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, at 610 Alta Vista.

The board is looking to even out student population distribution across the city's five school board districts and hopes to account for population shifts recorded in the 2020 Census, while preserving minority representation.

