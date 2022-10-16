Santa Fe Public Schools to hold redistricting town hall
The Santa Fe Public School Board will be giving the community a chance to provide input on its redistricting efforts at a town hall meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, at 610 Alta Vista.
The board is looking to even out student population distribution across the city's five school board districts and hopes to account for population shifts recorded in the 2020 Census, while preserving minority representation.
Redistricting must be completed by Dec. 31, under state law, and will affect the next school board elections in November 2023. The redistricting will not affect which school students are enrolled in.
In June, Research & Polling, Inc. presented new potential maps for each district to the board for its consideration. The video of this meeting is available here or at https://bit.ly/3CMv14e.
The maps will be discussed at the community town hall, and the board will vote on the final map in November.
Santa Fe Community College will be hosting a career fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, on campus at 6401 Richards Ave.
Participants will be able to talk with more than 20 employers including Santa Fe Community College, Santa Fe Public Schools, Santa Fe County and CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. Bring copies of your résumé.
Two Northern New Mexico College students awarded Longenecker & Associates Scholarships
Chris Mae Palalon and Dominick Martinez, from Northern New Mexico College, were each awarded a $5,000 scholarships from Longenecker & Associates.
The organization supports career paths in nuclear cleanup and national security through scholarships and internships.
Last year, Longenecker & Associates made a commitment to provide the college with $10,000 a year to provide scholarships for students pursuing a career at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Palalon, of Española, is the first student to receive the scholarship for a second year in a row. She will be using the scholarship to continue pursuing her Bachelor of Science in environmental science at the college and expects to graduate in spring 2023.
“I am super thankful to Longenecker & Associates for giving me the second opportunity to have the scholarship,” Palalon said in a news release. “I think what motivates me the most is getting my degree and finishing on time. And family back home that I want to help. And, of course, God giving me a healthy body all the time, as well as the scholarship that I’m getting.”
Martinez grew up in Alcalde and now lives in Española. He is a mathematics major in his junior year and is an intern at the New Mexico Idea Networks of Biomedical Research Excellence, where he studies the movement of T cells.
“This will give me more opportunity to work on what I love: my studies and my research,” Martinez said.
New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department releases strategic plan to improve early childhood system
The New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department released a five-year strategic plan that aims "to build a world-class system of early childhood programs and services tailored to the diverse needs of New Mexico children and families."
The plan builds on changes made under Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in increasing early childhood workforce compensation and supports, overseeing investments in early childhood infrastructure and expanding child care assistance.
The plan, entitled Florecer, the Spanish word for flourish. Some of the plans goals include enrolling an additional 5,000 students in pre-K, establish a five-region equity council and providing an additional 2,000 infants and toddlers with child care.
Northern New Mexico College receives $2 million grant for Hispanic and low-income students
Northern New Mexico College received a $2 million grant to fund the El Centro Title V project, for the next five years.
The goal of the El Centro is to create a community with a strong sense of belonging for Hispanic and low-income students.
The project will offer professional development for staff and trainings for students, and space for community organizations. El Centro may also offer professional development for teachers who conduct dual-credit courses at local high schools.