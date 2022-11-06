The Santa Fe School Board will be voting on one of three redistricting proposals during its regular meeting on Thursday.
The lines, which determine which areas school board members represent, are being redrawn to ensure there is an equal population across all five districts and account for population shifts reported in the 2020 Census. The first concept would involve minimal changes. The second would unify some neighborhoods, including merging neighborhoods on both sides of Airport Road into District 4. The last aligns board members' districts with the schools they represent.
The board is also considering having board members represent schools outside their district. These include Chaparral Elementary, Desert Sage Academy, Aspen Community School, Mandela International Magnet School and Nye Early Childhood Center.
The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. and will be held at the boardroom at 610 Alta Vista Street.
ARTsmart hosts Fall Gala
ARTsmart New Mexico will be hosting its Fall Gala and Collector's Fine Art Auction on Saturday. The local nonprofit aims to provide "quality visual arts education for all youth in Santa Fe's public schools and surrounding communities."
The gala will include a preview brunch with a silent auction and live art action. The brunch preview is from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cocktail reception with a menu curated by acclaimed chef Pablo Najera starts at 5 p.m. The live art auction begins at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets for the preview brunch and silent action are $85 per person. Tickets for the Fall Gala and Brunch are $250 per person or $1,800 for a table of eight.
Santa Fe Community College spring registration starts
Registration for the 2023 spring semester at Santa Fe Community College starts Tuesday.
Spring classes begin Jan. 17 and are available in-person, online or in the "HyFlex mode," which can be attended either in person or online.
The college has introduced new initiatives meant to help students graduate faster, including new placements standards that will consider high school GPA along with standardized placement exams and support for students who are parents or caregivers.
Students who want to register are encouraged to work with an academic advisor. Remote or in-person appointments can be made by emailing advisor@sfcc.edu or calling 505-428-1275.
The Santa Fe School lottery has opened
The lottery for the 2023-24 school year opened Tuesday. The lottery allows students to transfer to schools with limited capacity including Mandela International Magnet School, Desert Sage Academy and Early College Opportunities High School.