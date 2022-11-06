Santa Fe School Board to vote on redistricting

The Santa Fe School Board will be voting on one of three redistricting proposals during its regular meeting on Thursday.

The lines, which determine which areas school board members represent, are being redrawn to ensure there is an equal population across all five districts and account for population shifts reported in the 2020 Census. The first concept would involve minimal changes. The second would unify some neighborhoods, including merging neighborhoods on both sides of Airport Road into District 4. The last aligns board members' districts with the schools they represent.

