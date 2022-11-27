Classes at Santa Fe Community College and other college services will resume on Monday. The college was closed all of last week for its Fall Break. Similarly, classes at most area public schools, including Santa Fe Public Schools, will also resume on Monday; students had been off since Wednesday.
SFCC moves fall commencement to spring 2023
The fall commencement ceremony at Santa Fe Community College originally scheduled for Dec. 10 is being moved to 10 a.m. on May 13, 2023, college officials announced last week.
The move is meant to "keep the campus community as safe as possible during a particularly active cold, flu and COVID season," the college said in a news release. The fall commencement will now coincide with the spring 2023 commencement ceremony.
“We decided it was safest to combine this fall’s event with our spring ceremony, when it should be safer to gather in large numbers,” said SFCC President Becky Rowley. “We know some may be disappointed and we invite and encourage all fall SFCC graduates to participate in our spring ceremony, where you will be recognized and celebrated for your hard work and accomplishment.”
SFCC Clay Club to hold sale this week
Santa Fe Community College ceramics students are holding a ceramics sale from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.
About 30 tables of different student ceramic artists will be set up in the main entrance hall near the cashiers office. According to Campus Weekly, the selection will be of "mostly functional ceramics" such as cups, plates and bowls, but will also include some sculpture work and traditional micaceous pottery.
A silent auction of donated ceramic art will be held to benefit SFCC's Campus Cupboard Food Pantry.
LANL Foundation announces new chair
Kathryn Harris Tijerina is the new chairwoman of the Los Alamos National Laboratory Foundation's board of directors, the foundation announced last week.
She had been the board's vice chairwoman before that, and the foundation said in a news release that she "brings a vast wealth of experience" to her new role.
“We are so thrilled that Kathryn is leading our Board at this critical time,” said Jenny Parks, president and CEO of the LANL Foundation. “In the wake of numerous crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and devastating wildfires, our Foundation is crafting strategies and supporting new programming to best serve our communities and Kathryn’s leadership, expertise, and experience have been invaluable in this process.”
Tijerina's extensive resume includes serving as college president of the Institute of Indian Art, directing the Indian Resource Development program for New Mexico's colleges and universities and serving in various other roles in state and local government in New Mexico. The foundation said Tijerina, a Harvard and Stanford-educated lawyer who grew up in Oklahoma and is a Comanche Nation citizen, "has long been an advocate for Native American and Indigenous communities," including drafting the Indian Religious Freedom Act while serving as counsel to the U.S. Senate Indian Affairs Committee.