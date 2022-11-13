Santa Fe school board approves new districts
The Santa Fe school board voted to approve new districts on Thursday.
These new districts will impact school board elections starting in November 2023.
In an announcement sent to parents, the district said the new districts keep neighborhoods in the city together and hold boundaries at major thoroughfares.
"Among the redistricting requirements that the Board met are ensuring the districts have substantially equal populations based on the most recent census, that minority voting strength is not diluted and that the districts are not divided into two or more areas. The Board went further, moving some schools to new districts for better cohesion in terms of district representation," said Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez in the announcement.
The Board also created two "Hispanic districts." This includes District 4, represented by Roman "Tiger" Abeyta, and District 5, represented by Sascha Guinn Anderson.
District 1, represented by Dr. Carmen Gonzales, will include Acequia Madre, Atalaya, Chaparral, E.J. Martinez and Wood Gormley elementary schools, Early College Opportunities High School, Mandela International Magnet School and Santa Fe High School.
District 2, represented by Vice President Sarah Boses, will include Amy Biehl Community School, El Dorado Elementary School, Desert Sage Academy and Capital High School.
District 3, represented by President Kate Noble, will include Carlos Gilbert and Tesuque Elementary Schools, Aspen and Gonzales Community Schools and El Camino Real Academy.
District 4, represented by Abeyta, will include César Chávez, Ramirez Thomas and Sweeney elementary schools, Nina Otero Community School, Ortiz Middle School and Capital High School.
District 5, represented by Anderson, will include Nye Early Childhood Center, Kearney, Nava, Piñon and Salazar elementary schools, Milagro Middle School and Santa Fe High School.
New Mexico Highlands University launches three new business degrees
New Mexico Highlands University is now offering three new business degree programs, including a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in health care administration, a Bachelor of Applied Science in general business, and a Bachelor of Arts in organizational leadership in public safety.
Emily Withnall, a spokesperson for the university, said all three degrees are offered online to accommodate working professionals' schedules and to increase their leadership and earning potential.
NMHU said the Master of Business Administration trains students in health care administration, and is meant to help address the demands for health care professionals across New Mexico. The program is designed for people looking to transition to health care administration, especially if they are already in the business.
The public safety degree is tailored for people interested in working as a police officer or firefighter. It allows students to learn about criminology and leadership positions.
Santa Fe students to take pledge against gun violence
Santa Fe Public Schools will be asking middle and high school students to take a pledge against gun violence for Gun Violence Prevention Week, from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. During the week, students that are a part of Wellness Ambassadors to Voice and Empower, or WAVE, will ask their peers to take the pledge. The program aims to preventing substance use, bullying, suicide and gun violence among youth in Santa Fe.
Over 10 million youth from all over the country have signed the pledge since it was created in 1996. Santa Fe Public Schools has seen a 52 percent drop in students bringing weapons to school since introducing it in 2014.
Santa Fe Community College closing for fall break
The Santa Fe Higher Education Center will closing for fall break starting Wednesday, through Sunday. . There will be no classes and all campus facilities will be closed. This includes the college's child development center and the William C. Witter Fitness Education Center.
Santa Fe Community College library offers Scribe Mini Station for blind and print-disabled
Santa Fe Community College Library now has a Scribe Mini Station which allows blind people and those with print disabilities to easily download audiobooks.
It is the first academic library in the country to offer this service. This service will be available to eligible members of the public For more information about the service, visit nmstatelibrary.org/lbph. For a list of eligibility requirements for using this audio service, visit nmstatelibrary.org/direct-and-rural-services/lbph/eligibility-requirements