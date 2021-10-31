NMSU horticulturist inducted to national hall of fame
Fabián Garcia, a Mexican immigrant and scholar who is credited with helping to modernize irrigation in New Mexico and lay groundwork for the creation of the Sandia pepper, was inducted into the National Agricultural Center and Hall of Fame in Kansas late last month.
He is the first Hispanic and New Mexican inductee, according to a news release from the Las Cruces-based university. Garcia was born in 1871 in Chihuahua and died in 1948.
He left $85,000 to New Mexico State University after his death to fund a campus dorm for Mexican-American youths.
Job program for people with developmental disabilities
The new Marilyn Martinez State Jobs Program, announced by the New Mexico Developmental Disabilities Council, will help recruit and train New Mexicans with developmental disabilities who are ready to work.
“People living with disabilities are a tremendous asset to the workforce,” said interim director of New Mexico Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Dan Drury in a news release about the program.
The disabilities council will work with state agencies to find employment opportunities for those who apply. The program will provide on-the-job training, as well as assistance with applying to job.
Anyone with a developmental disability is eligible, and applications open Monday.
Applicants must submit a resume and a letter of interest. Applications and questions can be sent to joe.turk@state.nm.us.
