New background check process in effect for Santa Fe Public Schools volunteers
All new volunteer applicants at Santa Fe Public Schools must complete a background check with New Mexico's new fingerprint vendor, IDEMIA, a process that includes a $59 fee, district officials announced May 2.
The $59 cost does not benefit the district financially. Rather, it's the result of the state launching a new background check system, Sabra Romero, volunteer coordinator for Santa Fe Public Schools, said in an email to volunteers.
Volunteers with active volunteer status in the district — achieved by completing annual paperwork and training — are not required to submit annual background checks.
Santa Fe Community College to host workshop with author Colum McCann for student writers
English and creative writing students from Santa Fe's colleges and high schools are encouraged to attend a story exchange event with New York Times-bestselling author Colum McCann, hosted by Santa Fe Community College.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon May 19 in Santa Fe Community College's Jemez Rooms.
Born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, McCann is the author of seven novels, three story collections and two works of nonfiction. Acclaim for his stories include a U.S. National Book Award, the International Dublin Literary Prize, a Chevalier des Arts et Lettres from the French government, election to the Irish Arts Academy, the 2010 Best Foreign Novel Award in China and an Oscar nomination.
Santa Fe Striders to host Santa Fe Run Around May 13 to benefit Girls on the Run Santa Fe
The Santa Fe Striders, a local running club, will host the 45th annual Santa Fe Run Around at the Santa Fe Plaza May 13. All of the run's proceeds will benefit Girls on the Run Santa Fe, an organization dedicated to lessons to nurture compassion in young girls and engage them in confidence-building physical activity.
The 5K run — including community racers and this spring's Girls on the Run Santa Fe graduates — will begin at 8 a.m. with a 1K kids' run to follow at 9:15 a.m.
“We are so excited to be back and running on the beautiful Santa Fe Plaza!” said race director Sheila Van Cuyk. “The Run Around is a great community event and we are hoping for a record turnout of runners this year."
LANL Foundation releases internship toolkit foremployers
The Los Alamos National Laboratory Foundation has released "The Employer's Guide to Successful Internships," an online resource available to assist New Mexico businesses interested in implementing internship programs and developing local talent.
“This toolkit is designed with what we call a ‘both/and’ approach,” said Tobie Baker Wright, College, Career and Community Pathways program director at the LANL Foundation and the author of the guide. “We focus both on the positive outcomes for the employers — building their talent pipeline, decreasing turnover, diversifying their workforce — but also on the benefits for the intern."