New background check process in effect for Santa Fe Public Schools volunteers

All new volunteer applicants at Santa Fe Public Schools must complete a background check with New Mexico's new fingerprint vendor, IDEMIA, a process that includes a $59 fee, district officials announced May 2. 

The $59 cost does not benefit the district financially. Rather, it's the result of the state launching a new background check system, Sabra Romero, volunteer coordinator for Santa Fe Public Schools, said in an email to volunteers. 

