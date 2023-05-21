Española Museum to host exhibit featuring costumes, scenery, props from Santa Fe Opera
Starting in a week, Española's Bond House Museum will play home to The Grandeur of Opera, a new exhibition featuring costumes, scenery and props from the Santa Fe Opera.
The exhibition was curated by costume and prop artists at the opera, in a new collaboration with the San Gabriel Historical Society and the Española Valley Opera Guild.
The exhibition will kick off with a grand opening reception free and open to the public from 6 to 8:30 p.m. May 27. It will run through Aug. 31.
UNM-Los Alamos' Building Six closed for now
Building Six on the University of New Mexico's Los Alamos campus will be closed to the public due to construction.
The building will remain locked until further notice, school officials said in a news release Thursday. A portion of the parking lot behind the building will also be closed during the construction.
Campus officials asked those who need to park near the building to use the designated alternate route, accessing campus by walking around the building, to ensure visitor safety and smooth construction activities.
For more information about the closure or construction, contact UNM-Los Alamos' Director of Business Operations Bob Harmon at 505-670-8744.
Community College celebrates emerging writers with Katie Besser Student Awards
Santa Fe Community College officials recognized talented emerging writers, photographers and mixed media artists with the Katie Besser Student Awards May 11.
The awards, named for the late Besser's love of literature and creative writing, celebrated students' expressive works.
Virginia Gonzales, who took home the top prize in academic essay writing, received a $1,000 scholarship for her efforts from the college foundation's Richard Bradford Memorial Creative Writing Scholarship.
Santa Fe Public Schools honors Native American graduates
The Santa Fe Public Schools' Native American Student Services Department celebrated the graduating class of 2023 during its Annual Youth Honoring Ceremony May 10.
The celebration included awards for students in pre-K through grade 11 as well as a special presentation honoring Native graduates.