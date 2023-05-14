Two New Mexico students named 2023 presidential scholars

Brian Han of Los Alamos High School and Emma Elizabeth Clayton of The ASK Academy in Rio Rancho are among 161 high school seniors from across the country who were selected as this year's U.S. Presidential Scholars.

The award honors their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career-technical education. Han and Clayton were selected from more than 5,000 potential candidates across the country, who were selected due to exceptional SAT or ACT scores, recommendations from state education officials, and other organizations' recommendations. The award honors one young man and one young woman from each state, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. 

