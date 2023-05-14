Two New Mexico students named 2023 presidential scholars
Brian Han of Los Alamos High School and Emma Elizabeth Clayton of The ASK Academy in Rio Rancho are among 161 high school seniors from across the country who were selected as this year's U.S. Presidential Scholars.
The award honors their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career-technical education. Han and Clayton were selected from more than 5,000 potential candidates across the country, who were selected due to exceptional SAT or ACT scores, recommendations from state education officials, and other organizations' recommendations. The award honors one young man and one young woman from each state, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico.
“U.S. Presidential Scholars have always represented the future of our country and the bright promise it holds. I want each of these remarkable students to know: your passion and intellect, pursuit of excellence, and spirit of service are exactly what our country needs,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in a news release.
St. John's College, Notre Dame of Maryland University partner on teaching certification
St. John's College Graduate Institute and Notre Dame of Maryland University announced a new partnership Wednesday: A joint master's level teaching certification.
Through the program, graduate students will receive a liberal arts education certificate through St. John's and a masters degree in teaching through Notre Dame in two years of study, a combination college officials said will prepare more students in New Mexico to enter the teaching profession amid a nationwide teacher shortage.
Students will take 18 credit hours of classes for the liberal arts education certificate, online or in-person at one of the St. John’s College campuses located in Santa Fe or Annapolis, Md. Those credit hours will then be applied to Notre Dame’s Master of Arts in Teaching, which can be completed online or in-person at the university’s Baltimore campus.
Afterward, students will be eligible to take a teaching exam in any state they'd like, an opportunity Edward Walpin, St. John's Graduate Institute dean in Santa Fe, said could alleviate some of New Mexico's teacher shortage.
"We have an obligation to our young people to address this, and today’s announcement goes some way toward preparing qualified, motivated teachers for New Mexico’s classrooms,” Walpin said in a news release.
New Mexico teacher honored during National Charter Schools Week event in Washington
The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools honored Andrea Thomas, a teacher at Dream Diné Charter School in Shiprock, with a 2023 Changemaker Award in Washington Wednesday. Taking place during both National Charter Schools Week and National Teacher Appreciation Week, the award is intended to honor outstanding charter school teachers' passion for educating students.
“Teachers are the backbone of education and deserve our support, encouragement and recognition for continuing to serve students even in the face of ongoing challenges,” Nina Rees, CEO and president of the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, said in a news release.
MolinaCares Accord honors Santa Fe Indian School students pursuing health care careers
The MolinaCares Accord, the philanthropic arm of Molina Healthcare, Inc., honored Santa Fe Indian School students interested in health care careers during a reception Saturday.
After completing a semester-long internship at the New Mexico Caregivers Coalition, Alzheimer's Association of New Mexico, The Birthing Tree, Many Mothers or Villa Therese Catholic Clinic, students were honored with a $1,000 scholarship to support their future education.
MANA del Norte accepting scholarship applications
MANA del Norte, the local chapter of a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to improving life for Latinas, is accepting currently applications for up to 10 scholarships to be disbursed during the 2023-24 school year.
Applicants must be current or former residents of Los Alamos, Mora, Rio Arriba, Santa Fe, San Miguel or Taos counties.
For more information, visit manadelnortenm.org or contact the Scholarship Committee Co-chair Virginia Martinez-Fiske at 505-316-4209.
Civil Air Patrol to hold open house
The Santa Fe Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol will host an open house featuring aircraft flight simulators, model rockets, drones and robotic displays and more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20 at Santa Fe Community College.
The open house will also allow interested teens to learn more about the Civil Air Patrol's youth program, which includes aerospace education, physical fitness field trips and other learning opportunities for youth ages 12-18.
For more information, visit santafe.cap.gov or call Lt. Barry Kane at 616-443-5942.