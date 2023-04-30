New Mexico joins national computer education organization
New Mexico is among seven new states that will join the Expanding Computing Education Pathways Alliance, an organization dedicated to boosting education equity across the U.S. through student participation in quality computing programs, the state's Public Education Department announced in a news release Friday.
The alliance now includes 29 states and the territory of Puerto Rico.
“This ensures that New Mexico is part of the national computer science education conversation to develop interventions, pathways, partnerships and models to spur state-level computing education change,” Public Education Secretary Arsenio Romero said in the release. “This work supports Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s plan to offer students varied pathways in STEM and postsecondary education.”
Española high school students place in math, science, engineering competition
The New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology hosted teams of middle and high school students from across the state for the New Mexico Math, Engineering, Science Achievement USA Competition April 26. Teams from Española Valley High School took home second and third place for their efforts.
Competing virtually and in person, the teams pitched inventions aimed at solving problems and correcting inequities through math, science and engineering. They pitched their ideas directly to judges and created design briefs and posters summarizing the invention.
The Española Valley High students coded a keyboard to help teachers take attendance, allowing for more instruction time; created an app for visually impaired people to select or purchase color-coordinated clothing with confidence; and created a lightweight and comfortable glove to improve quality of life for people with Parkinson's Disease.
Work-based learning summit to feature talk with Northern New Mexico College, private company
The Northern New Mexico Work-based Learning Summit will take over the Santa Fe Community Convention Center May 2-3, featuring conversations and breakout sessions about how work-based learning might aid employers faced with a challenging modern job market.
During the summit GoEducate, an education-to-workforce technology program, will present a panel discussion with faculty and students from Northern New Mexico College and J. G. Management Systems, a Colorado-based tech and management service provider.
New Mexico House speaker to speak at Luna Community College graduation
State House Speaker Javier Martínez, D-Albuquerque, will serve as the guest speaker at Luna Community College's 2023 graduation ceremony. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Media Education Center Auditorium on campus.