New Mexico School for the Arts hosts ArtSpring 2023 student showcase, gala

The New Mexico School for the Arts will host ArtSpring 2023, a student showcase and gala bringing together all five of the school's departments — music, dance, theatre, visual arts and creative writing and literature — for collaborative festivities. 

ArtSpring 2023 features three performances over two days, including two friends and family performances March 16 and culminating in the student showcase at the celebratory gala. The gala will feature a lively pre-performance reception with music, mocktails, hors d'oeuvres and student performances.