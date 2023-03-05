New Mexico School for the Arts hosts ArtSpring 2023 student showcase, gala
The New Mexico School for the Arts will host ArtSpring 2023, a student showcase and gala bringing together all five of the school's departments — music, dance, theatre, visual arts and creative writing and literature — for collaborative festivities.
ArtSpring 2023 features three performances over two days, including two friends and family performances March 16 and culminating in the student showcase at the celebratory gala. The gala will feature a lively pre-performance reception with music, mocktails, hors d'oeuvres and student performances.
Admission is free for the friends and family performances. Tickets to the gala are $200 per person, with corporate and individual sponsorship opportunities available by contacting artspring@nmsa-ai.org.
Santa Fe Public Schools presents districtwide STEM fair
The Santa Fe Public Schools annual STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — Fair will take place at Santa Fe Community College on Tuesday , with a public viewing period open to all district students and their families from 4 to 6 p.m.
During that time, students and families will have an opportunity to view student projects, a planetarium, science presentations and more, as well as the fair's awards ceremony.