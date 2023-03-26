Highlands to host business pitch competition

New Mexico Highlands University will host the second annual Cowboy Up! Business Pitch competition April 20. 

A group of 10 competition finalists — selected from business ideas submitted by Highlands staff, students and community members — will be judged by a panel of professors and business owners, after five weeks of free workshops in business development. The top five competitors will win a total of $5,000 in cash awards to provide seed money to launch their businesses. 