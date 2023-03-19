Former teacher, administrator named Aspen Community School principal
Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez on Wednesday appointed Bridget Love, a former teacher and administrator at the Santa Fe Indian School, as the new principal of Aspen Community School.
"Our goal is to provide the Aspen community with a highly qualified leader who will inspire excellence in learning. We are so fortunate to welcome Bridget Love to Aspen Community School and our district," Chavez said in a news release Wednesday.
Love has taught science, math and the humanities in middle and high schools in New Mexico and Chicago. Since 2019, she's served as the high school assistant principal for the Santa Fe Indian School, after working as the school's instructional coordinator, data and testing coordinator and a high school science teacher.
"I am honored and excited to be joining the Aspen community," Love said. "I look forward to meeting all the staff, students and families and collaborating to support and grow the positive school environment for all our students."
Los Alamos students win regional competition, move on to nationals
A team of Los Alamos High School students will compete in the National Science Bowl finals in Washington this spring, following a recent regional win.
The bowl, which is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy, brings together more than 14,000 middle and high school students to compete in solving biology, chemistry, astronomy, Earth science, physics and math problems in a question-and-answer-style tournament.
The top two middle and high school teams in the national competition will win $5,000 for their schools' math and science departments, with all top-16 teams winning $1,000 for their schools.
"The National Science Bowl is an extraordinary competition that brings together young minds across America through science and technology, and I would like to congratulate the Los Alamos High School team as they advance to the national finals," said Asmeret Asefaw Berhe, director of the Department of Energy's Office of Science. "Good luck to you — our future scientists, visionaries and leaders!"
ENMU director of bands elected to American Bandmasters Association
Dustin Seifert, director of bands at Eastern New Mexico University, was inducted into the American Bandmasters Association during the organization's convention earlier this month, an honor intended to celebrate outstanding achievement in musical direction.
"I am thrilled to be elected to membership in the [American Bandmasters Association], a first for an ENMU director of bands," said Seifert, who has been with the university's music department since 2000, in a statement. "My election illustrates the achievement and success of our fantastic students and my exceptional colleagues in the Department of Music."
Election to the association — a prestigious organization including the likes of John Philip Sousa and film composer John Williams — is the culmination of a yearlong process involving nomination and sponsorship by current members, submission of performance recordings and a review of the bandmaster's oeuvre.
"While election to the [association] is the highest professional honor in my field, to me, it’s the starting point for even more extraordinary learning opportunities," Seifert added. "Being chosen to sit amongst approximately 300 esteemed conductors in our profession opens doors to growth, service, and learning opportunities for all in my small sphere of influence."
Las Vegas Actor to teach theatre at Luna Community College this summer
Ben Koldyke, a Las Vegas, N.M. beef and bison rancher and an actor known for his roles in How I Met Your Mother and The Good Place, will teach an acting class during Luna Community College's upcoming summer session.
"I'm excited to have the opportunity to teach young aspiring actors from this area," Koldyke said in a news release.
The course — which is limited to just 15 students — will be a great opportunity for students to learn from a knowledgeable actor with ties to the Las Vegas area, said Francisco Apodaca, the director of STEM and humanities at Luna Community College.
For more information on the college's summer classes, visit luna.edu. Updated summer courses will be available for viewing in April.