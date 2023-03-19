Former teacher, administrator named Aspen Community School principal

Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez on Wednesday appointed Bridget Love, a former teacher and administrator at the Santa Fe Indian School, as the new principal of Aspen Community School.

"Our goal is to provide the Aspen community with a highly qualified leader who will inspire excellence in learning. We are so fortunate to welcome Bridget Love to Aspen Community School and our district," Chavez said in a news release Wednesday. 