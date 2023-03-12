Tierra Encantada Charter School honored with the Bilingual and Multicultural Education Award
Tierra Encantada Charter School, a state-chartered dual-language and college preparatory school in Santa Fe, was awarded its first Bilingual and Multicultural Education Award during Bilingual Education Day at the Roundhouse on March 3.
The award, granted by the Public Education Department, recognized the local charter for demonstrating evidence of bilingual and multicultural education program success based on academic and English proficiency rates, qualitative data on student accomplishment, evidence of commitment to student bilingualism and other factors.
Principal Angela Esquibel-Martinez said the award was the result of hard work and dedication from students, community members and school leadership, including Director Daniel Peña and Student Achievement Coordinator Eva de Andrés Presa.
Los Alamos Historical Society to host lecture
The Los Alamos Historical Society will host James Kunetka, a historian and author of several books set in Los Alamos, who will present a lecture titled "Groves and Oppenheimer, Friends and Foes?" at 7 p.m. March 14 in Fuller Lodge Art Center.
Kunetka, who grew up in Los Alamos, has written three nonfiction books and two novels. Kunetka's The General and the Genius: Groves and Oppenheimer — The Unlikely Partnership that Built the Atomic Bomb, published in 2015, chronicles the extraordinary wartime relationship between two multifaceted men who built the world’s first nuclear weapon and established organizational and management practices that survive today.
Santa Fe Community College to close for spring break
Santa Fe Community College will close the week of March 20-26 for spring break. No classes, student services, Kids Campus or fitness facilities will be available.
No SFCC classes or services will be available at the Santa Fe Higher Education Center at 1950 Siringo Road, although the building will be open to provide access to education partner New Mexico Highlands University.
Classes and student services will resume Monday, March 27. Registration for continuing education classes is available online at sfcc.augusoft.net.
Kellogg Foundation seeks New Mexico applicants for fellowship
The Center for Creative Leadership and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation — yes, the one founded by the cereal magnate — opened applications for its third class of Community Leadership Network fellows March 7.
The organizations are specifically seeking applicants from New Mexico for the 18-month fellowship, which is designed to connect and grow transformational leaders for the creation of a more equitable society.
Prospective fellows should be interested in early childhood education, health, food systems, workforce development, family economic security or other fields that advance racial equity and children’s well-being as well as invested in their communities, passionate about equity and willing to deepen their understanding of racial equity and collective leadership.
Applications for the fellowship are available online at wkkfcln.org through April 10, 2023.