Tierra Encantada Charter School honored with the Bilingual and Multicultural Education Award

Tierra Encantada Charter School, a state-chartered dual-language and college preparatory school in Santa Fe, was awarded its first Bilingual and Multicultural Education Award during Bilingual Education Day at the Roundhouse on March 3. 

The award, granted by the Public Education Department, recognized the local charter for demonstrating evidence of bilingual and multicultural education program success based on academic and English proficiency rates, qualitative data on student accomplishment, evidence of commitment to student bilingualism and other factors.