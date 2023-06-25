SFPS reaches new agreement with teachers, maintenance workers unions
The Santa Fe school board on Thursday approved new collective bargaining agreements with the district's teachers and maintenance workers.
This year's changes to the contracts were primarily the result of laws passed during the 2023 legislative session. Lawmakers handed down 6% raises for teachers as well as more classroom hours per year, while educational assistants are to be paid a minimum of $25,000 per year. These pay changes are reflected in the new collective bargaining agreement.
The agreement also limits pre-K class sizes to 20 students and mandates additional educational assistants to help with classes of younger or disabled students.
Maintenance and custodial workers also negotiated an upgraded pay scale to reflect new requirements from the Legislature.
Santa Fe Community College launches new web page for online programs
Santa Fe Community College has a new website offering a guide to the college's programs offered online, from business administration to accounting, psychology to creative writing and more.
St. John's College welcomes new dean at Santa Fe campus
Sarah Davis will become the Santa Fe campus of St. John College's next dean, overseeing the college's instructional programs, including its "Great Books" curriculum and discussion-based courses.
Davis will start her term July 1.
An anthropologist by training, Davis joined St. John's College as a member of the faculty in 2012. She's also a writer, publishing creative nonfiction and essays as well as working for Time magazine in Paris and American Heritage magazine in New York.
“My interests never fit cleanly into one discipline; I was always pulled between philosophy and anthropology. I had big questions about being human,” Davis said in a news release announcing her new position.
“At St. John’s, we can pose those types of driving questions, and we encourage that in our students," she added. "I’m excited for the opportunity to work in new ways to support and enhance our unique program of study and its dedication to joint inquiry, curiosity and wonder.”
Albuquerque hosts National League of Cities early childhood meeting
The city of Albuquerque's Division of Child and Family Development hosted city officials from across the U.S. last week for the National League of Cities' "Supporting the Early Childhood Workforce" meeting.
The meeting featured discussions around supporting a culturally and linguistically diverse early childhood workforce and the role of early childhood education in encouraging business development. Albuquerque was selected as host to spotlight the city's work in training members of the early childhood workforce at no cost to the educators themselves as well as aligning early childhood education across city departments, according to a news release from the city.
Representatives from 11 other cities, including Phoenix, Seattle, San Francisco and Las Vegas, Nev., attended the meeting.
Two New Mexico teachers honored with National Lowell Milken Center Fellowship
Amy Page, a history teacher at Moriarty High School in Moriarty, and Lacy Rivera, a sixth grade teacher at Sundance Elementary School in Los Lunas, have been awarded the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes' national fellowship for 2023.
The merit-based award for educators of all disciplines is dedicated to honoring teachers who use project-based learning and support students' analytical skills during the school day.
The teachers will join educators from across the U.S. at the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes this summer to collaborate on projects that discover, develop and communicate stories of unsung heroes throughout history.