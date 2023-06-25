SFPS reaches new  agreement with teachers, maintenance workers unions

The Santa Fe school board on Thursday approved new collective bargaining agreements with the district's teachers and maintenance workers.

This year's changes to the contracts were primarily the result of laws passed during the 2023 legislative session. Lawmakers handed down 6% raises for teachers as well as more classroom hours per year, while educational assistants are to be paid a minimum of $25,000 per year. These pay changes are reflected in the new collective bargaining agreement.

