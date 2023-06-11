Teacher loan repayment program accepting applications through Aug. 1

Teachers with outstanding student loans may apply for debt forgiveness through the state Higher Education Department's Teacher Loan Repayment Program through Aug. 1. 

Some licensed teachers may be eligible for up to $6,000 per year for two years toward principal debt and interest on federal student loans. Priority will be given to teachers working in high-needs fields such as bilingual, early childhood, STEM, career technical and special education. 

