Teacher loan repayment program accepting applications through Aug. 1
Teachers with outstanding student loans may apply for debt forgiveness through the state Higher Education Department's Teacher Loan Repayment Program through Aug. 1.
Some licensed teachers may be eligible for up to $6,000 per year for two years toward principal debt and interest on federal student loans. Priority will be given to teachers working in high-needs fields such as bilingual, early childhood, STEM, career technical and special education.
“The Teacher Loan Repayment Program is one of New Mexico’s most successful student debt relief programs and an essential tool for supporting our hardworking educators, who have chosen to further their education for the benefit of students,” Higher Education Secretary Stephanie M. Rodriguez said in a news release.
Eligible teachers must be U.S. citizens, New Mexico residents for 12 months, hold a New Mexico teaching license and have taught for three years in the state.
Applications, due Aug. 1, may be completed at hed.nm.gov/financial-aid/loan-repayment-programs/teacher. For more information, contact the department via email at Fin.Aid@hed.nm.gov or through the Financial Aid Hotline at 1-800-279-9777.
Luna Community College to host adobe workshops
Luna Community College will host two free traditional adobe workshops this month, with the workshops' adobe bricks to benefit properties impacted by fires and floods in San Miguel and Mora counties.
Workshop participants will learn about the proper materials to form adobe bricks, sun drying and stacking procedures.
The workshops are free and open to the public. They will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 16 and June 24 at the preschool behind the college's main campus in Las Vegas, N.M. Lunch will be provided.
For more information, call Jake Barrow at 505-231-5408.
Western New Mexico University to host Indigenous expo June 15-17
Western New Mexico University will host the "Bi-National Indigenous Expo/Encuentro: Multi-Faced Expressions of Indigenous Cultures from Both Mexicos" June 15-17 on the university's campus in Silver City.
The expo will feature Indigenous art, music, culture and storytelling from both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border, recognizing the critical historical and current role of Indigenous cultures in and around Grant County.
“We tend to think of our national borders as borders of culture, art, language, and people. But that narrative misses the fact that Indigenous cultures and people have been migrating across thousands of miles on our joined continents for thousands of years,” Western's Vice President for External Affairs and event organizer Magdaleno Manzanarez said in a news release.
The event is open to the public. For more information and registration, visit externalaffairs.wnmu.edu/indigenous-expoencuentro.
Partners in Education names new executive director
The board of directors of the Partners in Education Foundation for the Santa Fe Public Schools has named Antoinette Villamil as the organization's new executive director, following the retirement of longtime organization head Ruthanne Greeley. Villamil will assume the role Aug. 8.
Originally from Baton Rouge, La., Villamil spent nearly two decades serving community-based organizations and educational institutions across New Mexico, including New Mexico State University, Eight Northern Indian Pueblos Council and the New Mexico Suicide Intervention Project. Most recently, Villamil worked as the executive director of local nonprofit Many Mothers, becoming one of The New Mexican's "10 Who Made a Difference" in 2020 for her work serving families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Mexico Highlands University names new dean of social work school
César G. Abarca, who holds both a Ph.D. and a master's degree in social work, will serve as the next dean of New Mexico Highlands University's Facundo Valdez School of Social Work. He starts in the role on July 1.
Abarca comes to Highlands from Cal Poly Humboldt, where he served as a faculty member and coordinator for the university's Master of Social Work program. Despite coming from a California university, Abarca has deep ties to New Mexico, completing his doctoral dissertation on contingency employment in Santa Fe and Albuquerque and founding Los Jardines Institute, a community-based farm school in Albuquerque's South Valley.
“I have a long connection to New Mexico where I’ve lived, played, organized, and worked for six years," Abarca said in a news release. “I am very excited to reconnect with my social network which I have kept all these years.”
Registration open for St. John's College's 'Year of Classics' seminar series
Registration for St. John's College's "Year of Classics" seminars, a nine-month series of online and in-person seminars led by faculty and inspired by the college's Great Books curriculum, opened June 6.
The program, which focuses on the theme of Freedom and Bondage, will allow participants to read and discuss classics by Aristotle and Fredrick Douglass, Martin Luther and Herman Melville monthly throughout the 2023-24 academic year.
“Year of Classics is an opportunity for anyone to explore the fundamental and perennial questions we ponder daily at St. John’s,” said St. John’s College faculty member Michael Dink in a news release announcing the seminar. “In times where it can feel hard to have a real conversation, these seminars offer a space for us to come together and explore the meaning, cost, limits, and possibilities of human freedom.”
For more information or to register for "Year of Classics," visit sjc.edu/year-classics.
Public Education Commissioner honored as education advocate
Steven Carrillo, who represents much of Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Taos counties on the Public Education Commission, was honored Thursday as the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce's "Education Champion of the Year."
Carrillo has served on the Public Education Commission, which oversees state-chartered schools across New Mexico, since January 2021.
“I feel very honored. I'm very passionate about public education and always do what's best for our kids,” Carrillo said in a news release announcing the award.