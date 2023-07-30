Española public health office to offer free back-to-school vaccinations
The New Mexico Department of Health's Rio Arriba County Public Health Office will offer free back-to-school vaccinations in Española for children age 18 and younger with or without insurance on Wednesdays throughout August.
Vaccination clinics will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.
Parents should bring children's vaccination records and health insurance card, if they have insurance. Youth won't be turned away if they don't have insurance.
The public health office is located at 2010 Industrial Park Road. For more information, call 505-753-2794.
City to host after-school program for 2023-24 school year
The city of Santa Fe's recreation division will host an after-school program featuring sports, swimming, ice skating, games, food projects and arts and crafts at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center throughout the 2023-24 school year.
The after-school program begins Aug. 21 and will continue with monthly sessions through May 2024. Sessions, open to children ages 6 to 12 and costing $50 per child, will take place from 3:15 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 1:15 to 6 p.m. Fridays.
Transportation to the program will be provided from Amy Biehl Community School, Piñon Elementary School, Carlos Gilbert Elementary School and Gonzales Community School.
Registration for the program is first come, first served in-person at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. starting Aug. 7. Parents must bring a birth certificate, immunization record or passport to verify their child's age.
Kellogg Foundation announces cohort of New Mexico community leaders
The Center for Creative Leadership and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation — yes, the one founded by the cereal magnate — announced Wednesday that it has selected 22 leaders from across New Mexico to join its Community Leadership Network, a program intended to strengthen local leadership for the benefit of children and families.
The cohort of fellows includes nonprofit, state, tribal and advocacy leaders across the state.
The New Mexican leaders will join dozens of others from Michigan, Mississippi and New Orleans for an 18-month fellowship intended to grow leadership skills and build networks to advance equity.
"The heart of this fellowship is the leaders and the relationships they build across different cultures, sectors and geographies to work in solidarity for authentic change," said Shera Clark, program director at the Center for Creative Leadership.
A full list of fellows is available at wkkfcln.org/class-3-fellows/.
New Mexico Music Educators Association honored with nationwide award
The National Association for Music Education in June recognized the New Mexico Music Educators Association with the 2023 Excellence in Advocacy Award.
The award honored the state association for generating leadership opportunities, building community among music educators in both urban and rural areas and strengthening communications with lawmakers, National Association for Music Education President Scott R. Sheehan said in a news release.
"We offer our deepest congratulations and thanks to the New Mexico Music Educators Association for all of their work in bringing a spotlight to music education this past year in their state," Sheehan said.
Salazar Elementary School student sculpture
A sculpture created by fifth graders at Salazar Elementary School will grace the halls of the Public Education Department's Jerry Apodaca Education Building throughout the next month.
The piece, built from interlocking laser engravings and cuttings created in Santa Fe Public Schools' STEAM lab, was inspired by Charles Eames' "House of Cards," a similarly constructed stack of cards and a "beloved staple of the Eames Office."
"My students are remarkable young artists, and I am always trying to increase the authentic audience for their work," Salazar art teacher Anna Gibson said in a news release announcing the placement of her students' work.
"I am incredibly pleased that they will have the opportunity to show what they have done at a venue representing the heart of our educational system in New Mexico," she added.