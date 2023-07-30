Española public health office to offer free back-to-school vaccinations

The New Mexico Department of Health's Rio Arriba County Public Health Office will offer free back-to-school vaccinations in Española for children age 18 and younger with or without insurance on Wednesdays throughout August. 

Vaccination clinics will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.

