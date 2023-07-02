Santa Fe Indian School graduates interested in health care careers earn scholarships

Molina Healthcare's philanthropic arm, in collaboration with the New Mexico Caregivers Coalition, recognized 19 students from the Santa Fe Indian School's Health Careers Program June 27, offering each a $1,000 scholarship to pursue their future education.

All 19 completed semester-long internships with community organizations like the Alzheimer's Association of New Mexico, Many Mothers, the Birthing Tree, Villa Therese Catholic Clinic and several tribal community health representative programs. 

