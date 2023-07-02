Santa Fe Indian School graduates interested in health care careers earn scholarships
Molina Healthcare's philanthropic arm, in collaboration with the New Mexico Caregivers Coalition, recognized 19 students from the Santa Fe Indian School's Health Careers Program June 27, offering each a $1,000 scholarship to pursue their future education.
All 19 completed semester-long internships with community organizations like the Alzheimer's Association of New Mexico, Many Mothers, the Birthing Tree, Villa Therese Catholic Clinic and several tribal community health representative programs.
The health careers path — as well as the scholarships — will hopefully attract more young people to the health care field, said Carolyn Ingram, plan president for Molina Healthcare of New Mexico.
“Barriers to quality health care services prevent many New Mexicans from getting the care they need to thrive," Ingram said. "We applaud these students for seeking careers in health care to serve their home areas and bridge the gap to create equitable access to care across our state.”
Local day care center earns national accreditation
La Petite Academy, a Santa Fe-based day care and pre-K facility, earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children in June.
The accreditation will last through 2028. To receive it, the school underwent an extensive self-study and improvement process as well as site visits from the association.
"We're proud to have earned the mark of quality from [the National Association for the Education of Young Children]," academy Director Samantha Martinez said in a news release.
Highlands reaffirms accreditation from Higher Learning Commission
New Mexico Highlands University received a reaffirmation of accreditation from the Higher Learning Commission — an institutional accreditor to confirm degree-granting, postsecondary educational institutions are adhering to their mission — in late June.
The reaffirmed accreditation will last through 2027.
“I am so pleased that our external accreditor has recognized our improvements over time," Highlands President Sam Minner said in a news release announcing the reaccreditation.