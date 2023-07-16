Early childhood education department hiring for 20 jobs in expedited virtual recruitment process

The state's Early Childhood Education and Care Department announced Thursday that the department will conduct virtual speed recruitment to fill 20 new positions in administration, finance, health, social services and information technology. 

The department will accept applications for these positions through Today, with interviews conducted through Wednesday. Through the virtual speed recruiting process, all candidates who meet the minimum requirements for the job will receive an interview during the recruitment window. 

