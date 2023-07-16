Early childhood education department hiring for 20 jobs in expedited virtual recruitment process
The state's Early Childhood Education and Care Department announced Thursday that the department will conduct virtual speed recruitment to fill 20 new positions in administration, finance, health, social services and information technology.
The department will accept applications for these positions through Today, with interviews conducted through Wednesday. Through the virtual speed recruiting process, all candidates who meet the minimum requirements for the job will receive an interview during the recruitment window.
“If you are passionate about helping families and young children thrive in New Mexico, [the Early Childhood Education and Care Department] is the place for you,” Cabinet Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky said in a news release announcing the new positions.
Paid climate training available for elementary school teachers
New Mexico climate advocacy organization Global Warming Express is offering paid climate and mindfulness training to 10 elementary school teachers willing to bring the organization's programming into their classroom during the 2023-24 school year.
Global Warming Express programming, designed for students from 8 to 12 years old, combines climate science with mindfulness, arts and advocacy in an indoor and outdoor curriculum.
The application deadline is July 30. The initial teacher training will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 19 and 26.
Georgia O'Keeffe Museum to host Wikipedia edit-a-thon
The Georgia O'Keeffe Museum will host a Wikipedia edit-a-thon Thursday in collaboration with the online activism organization Art+Feminism.
During the event, community members will edit Wikipedia to enhance the number of underrepresented individuals in the arts. No experience in Wikipedia editing is required. Assistance and reference materials will be provided.
The edit-a-thon, which is free and open to the public, will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at the museum's library at 135 Grant Ave. in Santa Fe.