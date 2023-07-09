MASTERS Program hires new head, assistant head of school
Local charter school the MASTERS Program has hired two new administrators for the 2023-24 school year.
Karla Haas Moskowitz will serve as the charter school's next head. Haas Moskowitz has served as a classroom teacher, academic advisor, site coordinator and administrator in community education sites, pre-K through grade 12 public schools and institutions of higher education.
"I am honored and excited to join the administrative team at [the MASTERS Program] because I experience the school as an innovative learning center that values what I value: critical and creative thinking, social justice, restorative practices, service learning, and community collaboration," Haas Moskowitz said in a news release announcing her hiring.
Santa Fe native Tina Morris, who has more than 30 years of experience as a teacher, administrator and educational consultant across three states, will take over as assistant head of the charter school.
Community college library to host online poetry reading
Santa Fe Community College Library will, at 5 p.m. on Aug. 29, host a free online reading of Miriam Sagan's Castaway, a collection of poetry about journeys between opposites, including sickness and health, one's self and the landscape and dry land and rising sea, according to a description of the book on Amazon. It will be published on Aug. 1.
In addition to founding and directing Santa Fe Community College's Creative Writing Program until her retirement, Sagan has written more than 30 books.
Registration to attend the online event is available at surveymonkey.com/r/Sagan2023. A Zoom invitation will be sent to preregistered attendees on the morning of the event.