MASTERS Program hires new head, assistant head of school

Local charter school the MASTERS Program has hired two new administrators for the 2023-24 school year. 

Karla Haas Moskowitz will serve as the charter school's next head. Haas Moskowitz has served as a classroom teacher, academic advisor, site coordinator and administrator in community education sites, pre-K through grade 12 public schools and institutions of higher education. 

Recommended for you