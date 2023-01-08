UNM-Los Alamos board to meet today

The University of New Mexico-Los Alamos Advisory Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. today  in Wallace Hall, in building 5, on the UNM-Los Alamos campus.

Agenda items will include a presentation about UNM-Los Alamos' fees and tuition, as well as administrative reports from each member of the executive team.

