The University of New Mexico-Los Alamos Advisory Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. today in Wallace Hall, in building 5, on the UNM-Los Alamos campus.
Agenda items will include a presentation about UNM-Los Alamos' fees and tuition, as well as administrative reports from each member of the executive team.
NNMC hosts welcome receptions for new president
Northern New Mexico College is hosting welcome receptions for new President Hector Balderas in the coming weeks.
The first reception for the former attorney general turned college president will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, in the Administration Building Rotunda on the Española campus. The second will go from 3 to 4 p.m. Jan. 18, at Alumni Hall on the El Rito campus.
Santa Fe schools establishing 'wellness rooms' for staff
Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez is asking school principals to establish wellness rooms outfitted with equipment and supplies to support staff in 2023.
"We must ensure that our workplaces are enjoyable and supportive," Chavez said in a recent district newsletter. "Staff wellness rooms are envisioned as stress-release zones where staff can engage in light physical activity and leave the pandemic and other stressors behind. This is part of our commitment to making SFPS a district of choice, known for investing in employees across the board and being a positive place to work."
The district is using federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money that was given out as part of COVID-19 relief bills passed in 2020 and 2021 to support the development of these spaces. The money will be used to buy light gym equipment such as exercise bikes and yoga equipment as well as sound equipment, lighting, furniture and other items.
Santa Fe pre-K lottery open
The pre-K lottery application for Santa Fe Public Schools opened Jan. 3.
Interested families must apply online; to be eligible, children must be 4 years old on or before Aug. 31 of the upcoming school year. Seats are offered based on the lottery, with children applying to their school zone during the lottery window given priority. Transportation is available to children attending pre-K in their neighborhood school zone, but it is the family's responsibility if they wish to send their kid to pre-K classes outside of their zone.
March 31 is the deadline for priority selections; applications received after that will be put on a waitlist in the order in which they are received. The lottery runs April 14.