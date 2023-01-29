New Mexico School for the Arts presents Aristophanes' 'The Clouds'
New Mexico School for the Arts' Theatre Department will return to the stage for the first time in three years to present The Clouds, a "comedy of ideas" written around 423 B.C. by ancient Greek playwright Aristophanes.
Performances will take place Feb. 2, 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. at the James A. Little Theater, 1060 Cerrillos Road.
Northern New Mexico College announces Olivia Martinez Endowed Scholarship
Northern New Mexico College is initiating a new scholarship: Beginning in 2024, the Olivia Martinez Endowed Scholarship will begin providing scholarships for degree-seeking students at the Española college.
The scholarship stems from a $30,000 donation from the Greater Española Valley Community Development Corporation and a $20,000 donation from the late Olivia Martinez's family.
"I am inspired and honored by the leadership of Mrs. Olivia Martinez, who gave her time, talents and treasure to those issues close to her heart," said Northern President Hector Balderas in a news release. "As a lifetime resident of Northern New Mexico, she championed education and economic development in the Española Valley, including being a founding member of the Greater Española Valley Community Development Corporation."
The Olivia Martinez Endowed Scholarship fund will begin accepting applications in 2024. The Northern Scholarship Fund will announce when the application process is open.
St. John's College launches new 'Great Books' podcast and web series
This spring semester, St. John's College, a liberal arts college with campuses in Santa Fe and Annapolis, Md., invites students, alumni and curious listeners to tune into Continuing the Conversation, a podcast and web series designed to continue analysis of the books at the heart of the St. John's College experience.
St. John's curriculum is designed around great books — more specifically, around reading and discussing 3,000 years of great books throughout students' four-year stint at the college.
"Continuing the Conversation" invites viewers and listeners to examine — or reexamine — texts ranging from Euclid's Optics to Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address through conversations between hosts and St. John's faculty.
Produced by St. John's College's Communications Office in partnership with 12FPS and Awarehouse Productions, Continuing the Conversation is available at sjc.edu/watch, YouTube, and on most podcast platforms including Spotify and Apple podcasts.
Luna Community College partners with The CE Shop for real estate education program
Luna Community College will partner with The CE Shop, an online real estate education platform, to help students and Las Vegas, N.M. residents pursue careers in real estate.
The CE Shop's platform includes pre- and post-licensing services, exam preparation and continuing education services for aspiring and current real estate agents in all 50 states.
The collaboration launches Jan. 30 through Feb. 5. More information is available at lunaat.theceshop.com.