New Mexico School for the Arts presents Aristophanes' 'The Clouds'

New Mexico School for the Arts' Theatre Department will return to the stage for the first time in three years to present The Clouds, a "comedy of ideas" written around 423 B.C. by ancient Greek playwright Aristophanes. 

Performances will take place Feb. 2, 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. at the James A. Little Theater, 1060 Cerrillos Road. 

