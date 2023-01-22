Early College Opportunities transfer open house
Early College Opportunities High School will be hosting an open house for transfer students Thursday at its newly renovated campus.
The open house will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 2301 W Zia Rd.
“We invite students interested in transferring to ECO to visit and see what the future holds for them and our new campus. It’s an exciting time to join the ECO school community,” said Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez, in a news release.
Early College Opportunities High School is part of the 2023-24 K-12 lottery that opened in November. Parents can submit their transfer requests through Jan. 31 at 11:59 p.m. by visiting sfps.info/page/student-transfer-lottery.
The Santa Fe Community College Visual Arts Gallery will be hosting an exhibition for seven potters and ceramic artists from the school, who have passed in the last two years.
The exhibit, titled Immortal, will feature the work of Juliet Calabi, Michelle Goodman, Maia Sampson Michael, Carolyn Stupin, Eddie Tironaka, Donna Thompson and Frank Willett.
An opening reception will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday. The exhibition will continue to be on display through March 9.
The gallery is located at 6401 Richards Ave and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call the college’s director of art on campus, Linda Cassel, at 505-428-1501.
The Santa Fe Community College Veterans Resource Center will be hosting a workshop meant to help those who have served diffuse anger.
The Red Cross Reconnection Workshops are meant to provide tools for veterans, service members and their families to cope with the challenges that come with military-related transitions. These workshops utilize small-group discussions to help participants learn to reconnect with others.
The workshop will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday in room LL302, located near the base of the campus center stairwell.
El Camino Real Academy will be hosing a movie night, showing the Disney Pixar film Onward at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The school is located at 2500 S Meadows Rd. Before the screening there will be community booths, hot dogs and face painting. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
