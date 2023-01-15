Del Norte LOV Foundation opens scholarship applications
The Del Norte LOV Foundation has opened applications for its 2023 scholarship program, aimed at awarding $16,000 total to graduating high school seniors or equivalent.
The program will be giving out seven $1,000 scholarships to students with a 2.5 GPA or higher, and three $3,000 scholarships to students with at least a 3.5 GPA.
”Eligible New Mexican high school, equivalent GED, and homeschool senior students can apply for this significant opportunity to support their first semester of higher education this fall," Connie Tooker Nuñez, the Del Norte LOV Foundation's director, said in a news release. "We’re truly living our vision and giving back to our community."
From 2021 to 2022, the organization gave scholarships to 20 high school seniors from the area.
Online applications opened Thursday and will close on Feb. 23, 2023. Visit delnortelovfoundation.org for more information.
NMHU launches social justice concentration in sociology and anthropology
New Mexico Highlands University has launched a new social justice concentration in sociology and anthropology.
This new focus will prepare students interested in pursuing jobs in justice and human rights, according to a news release from the university, and provide students with both theoretical and practical frameworks for understanding human rights, justice and social movements from local and global perspectives.
The concentration will be available across a variety of disciplines, including sociology, anthropology, criminal justice, history, English, political science and Spanish, among others.
“I want leaders to emerge out of this program,” said Erika Derkas, professor of sociology and gender and women’s studies. “We need to share ideas and have a space to understand how we got here and what we’re going to do about it. Young people have the language for what’s happening, but they’re stumbling in terms of what a just society looks like, so this coursework is about creating space for embracing the differences that people bring to the table.”
SFPS forms work-based learning partnership with city
Santa Fe Public Schools and the city have formed a work-based learning partnership, giving paid internships to students.
These new career opportunities were made possible thanks to $797,600 in American Rescue Plan Act funds meant to be used for youth workforce development. The internships will pay student interns $14 an hour for the next two years. The contract was approved by the city on Jan. 11.
"We greatly appreciate the city's partnership with the district and its investment in our youths. This program is meeting employability needs across many sectors, which is a benefit to employers and students. It's a prime example of what can be accomplished when everyone is at the table for the betterment of all," Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez said in a district newsletter.
Jose Villarreal, the district's work-based learning coordinator, said as the program grows, the city has agreed to amend the contract and provide more funding in the future.
"The city desires to sustain this initiative by finding ways to build funding into their budget for the long-term future," Villarreal said.
Julie Sanchez, director of the city's Youth and Family Services Division, worked with the district over the past nine months to make the partnership possible.
“Work-based learning programs give young adults the opportunity to dream and build next steps for future career planning," Sanchez said in a statement. "Superintendent Chavez and his team have been incredible partners in this work, and I look forward to partnering on other initiatives that will benefit the youth and families of our city."
Santa Fe Community College offers tax assistance
Santa Fe Community College and AARP Foundation Tax-Aide have partnered to offer in-person tax assistance and preparation to people in the community.
The services will be provided by volunteers at the main campus, at 6401 Richards Ave. in rooms 408 and 410 in the college's main building. Appointments can be made now at sfcc.edu/taxaide. Appointments can also be made over the phone by calling 505-428-1780 beginning Jan. 30.
Appointments will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning Jan. 30 and ending April 18. For information, please leave a voicemail at 505-428-1780. Volunteers will return calls when possible. Multiple-year returns may require multiple appointments.
Tax-Aide services will not available during holidays, including spring break from March 20 through March 24. Tax-Aide services will also observe all SFCC closures and weather delays. Appointments affected by weather delays or closures will be rescheduled. Visit sfcc.edu/sfcc-alert/weather-alerts-and-holiday-closures/ to see notices of weather delays or closures.
For taxpayers who are married and filing jointly, both individuals must be present to sign documents. Exceptions may be made only when a spouse is unable to be present due to health issues.