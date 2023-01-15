Del Norte LOV Foundation opens scholarship applications

The Del Norte LOV Foundation has opened applications for its 2023 scholarship program, aimed at awarding $16,000 total to graduating high school seniors or equivalent.

The program will be giving out seven $1,000 scholarships to students with a 2.5 GPA or higher, and three $3,000 scholarships to students with at least a 3.5 GPA.

