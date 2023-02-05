Reading Quest to host teaching reading workshop

Dedicated to generating equitable access to quality reading instruction for all students and creating enthusiastic readers, local nonprofit Reading Quest will host a free, in-person workshop on the science of reading from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The upcoming workshop is designed for teen and adult tutors, teachers, parents and reading specialists working with children reading at a kindergarten to third grade reading level. The workshop is hands-on and includes engaging multi-sensory strategies for teaching reading.

Popular in the Community