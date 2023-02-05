Dedicated to generating equitable access to quality reading instruction for all students and creating enthusiastic readers, local nonprofit Reading Quest will host a free, in-person workshop on the science of reading from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The upcoming workshop is designed for teen and adult tutors, teachers, parents and reading specialists working with children reading at a kindergarten to third grade reading level. The workshop is hands-on and includes engaging multi-sensory strategies for teaching reading.
Luna Community College, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program to host free tax preparation workshop for seniors
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program will be providing free tax assistance and preparation for seniors at Luna Community College throughout the spring.
The free tax preparation services will be provided from 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 7 through April 18 in room 112 of the college's General Studies building.
Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, call 505-454-5356 or visit Luna's website at luna.edu and click on the AARP Foundation Tax Aide Program link.
Leopold Writing Program's annual essay contest accepting entries from secondary students
The Leopold Writing Program, a New Mexico-based nonprofit, is accepting entries for its 15th annual environmental essay writing contest, which is open to all sixth through 12th graders in the state, through Feb. 15.
This year's contest features nearly $3,000 in scholarships for the best student essays in three age categories. Winners will also read their essays at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque this Earth Day, April 22.
Institute for Computing in Research accepting summer internship applications
The Institute for Computing in Research, a consortium of scientists who develop advanced computing methods, is now accepting applications for its paid research internship program.
The program provides paid internships, which will take place in July and August for students finishing 10th, 11th or 12th grade in Santa Fe or Socorro. Interns also receive mentorship from researchers.
Nacha Mendez Music Scholarship for New Mexican Girls of Color accepting applications
A scholarship in honor of New Mexican artist Margarita Cordero, who performs under the stage name Nacha Mendez, is back and bigger than ever this year.
The scholarship provides funds to New Mexican girls of color, ages 8 through 15, to be applied wherever the need is greatest, including music lessons, buying instruments, travel expenses or any other cost essential to supporting access to learning.
This year, though, the Nacha Mendez Scholarship will expand its scope to include girls across New Mexico, increase the number of scholarships provided and boost award amounts.
In addition to a financial scholarship for music lessons or equipment, scholarship winners will also receive mentorship and support from the scholarship's committee, which is composed of musicians and music industry officials.