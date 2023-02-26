Two New Mexico teachers selected to get $100,000 grants from Society for Science

The Society for Science, a science education and research nonprofit, has selected two New Mexico science teachers — Sergio Torres of Native American Community Academy in Albuquerque and Nate Raynor of Mescalero Apache School in Mescalero — to receive $100,000 grants. 

The grants are provided to 52 dedicated teachers serving underrepresented communities across the country to engage diverse students through science research projects. 