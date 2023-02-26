Two New Mexico teachers selected to get $100,000 grants from Society for Science
The Society for Science, a science education and research nonprofit, has selected two New Mexico science teachers — Sergio Torres of Native American Community Academy in Albuquerque and Nate Raynor of Mescalero Apache School in Mescalero — to receive $100,000 grants.
The grants are provided to 52 dedicated teachers serving underrepresented communities across the country to engage diverse students through science research projects.
"It is much easier to put existing resources to better use than to develop resources where they do not exist," Raynor said in a news release. "This grant will help us to promote self-directed learning [and] provide hands-on opportunities for our students, which will lead to making real-life connections."
Santa Fe Community College Veterans Resource Center to host resiliency workshop
The Santa Fe Community College Veterans Resource Center will host a free and confidential Red Cross Effective Communication Resiliency Workshop for veterans and their families from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.
The event will help those in the military, veterans and their family members navigate transitions related to military service and ease stress related to these changes.
Call 505-262-6162 to reserve a workshop seat. The event will take place at the Veterans Resource Center, Room LL302, at 6401 Richards Ave. For more information, email krystal.patton@sfcc.edu or call 505-428-1305.
Eastern New Mexico University to present theatrical works by New Mexican playwrights
Eastern New Mexico University’s Department of Theatre and Digital Filmmaking will present the New Mexico New Works Festival, featuring 10 new short plays from New Mexican playwrights, March 2-5 at the University Theatre Center.
The festival will include works by Eastern New Mexico University students, alumni and professional playwrights from across the state. The plays will also feature student actors, directors and stage managers.
"The stories told are as diverse as the people of New Mexico," said Leonard Madrid, associate professor of theater and festival coordinator. "There’s a play about double Dutch for kids, a play about grief and even a science fiction play."
The plays will be presented each day of the festival on the University Theater Center's main stage, starting 7 p.m. March 2-4 and 2 p.m. March 5. General admission is $10. Senior citizen and active-duty military tickets are $7. Tickets can be purchased in advance at enmu.edu/theatrelive.
Due to some content and language, this show will not be appropriate for younger or more sensitive audiences. For more information, contact Madrid at leonard.madrid@enmu.edu or call 575-562-2092.
New Mexico Highlands University to host film screening in honor of Black History Month
New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas, N.M., will host a free public screening of The Loyola Project, a film about efforts to desegregate the Loyola University Chicago men's basketball team in 1963, at 6 p.m. March 7 in Ilfeld Auditorium.
The screening will be followed by a discussion facilitated by the film's director, Patrick Creadon.
A collaborative effort between the university's athletics department and council on diversity, equity and inclusion, the film screening is one of several events in honor of Black History Month in February.
"Many people enjoy sports, and the film is about NCAA basketball players who used their platform to raise awareness during the civil rights movement," said Dean of Students Kim Blea in a news release announcing the event. "This is a story that not a lot of people know, and we really want this to be a starting point to begin the conversations around racism and diversity and inclusion on our campus."
New Mexico Connections Academy now enrolling students for 2023-24 school year
Enrollment is now open at New Mexico Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school serving students from grades 4-12.
The school, which serves more than 1,400 students, has been educating students across the state since 2013.