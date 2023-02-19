Northern New Mexico College accepting applications for 2023 summer bridge program

Northern New Mexico College is accepting applications now for the Fast Track to Success summer bridge program, which is meant to ensure students' math and writing skills can meet the demands of college.  

The program is open to high school sophomores, juniors, seniors, high school equivalency recipients and adults returning to college. Tuition, books, course supplies, lunch and light breakfast are provided. Proof of vaccination is required.