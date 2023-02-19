Northern New Mexico College accepting applications for 2023 summer bridge program
Northern New Mexico College is accepting applications now for the Fast Track to Success summer bridge program, which is meant to ensure students' math and writing skills can meet the demands of college.
The program is open to high school sophomores, juniors, seniors, high school equivalency recipients and adults returning to college. Tuition, books, course supplies, lunch and light breakfast are provided. Proof of vaccination is required.
Santa Fe Community College Visual Arts Gallery to present exhibition throughout March, April
Santa Fe Community College Visual Arts Gallery will present Land, Space and Color! - An Exhibit of Paintings by Felix Voltsinger, an exhibition of plein-air paintings and drawings, starting with a kickoff reception from 4 to 6 p.m. March 16.
The exhibition features the works of Russian-born artist and School of Arts and Design faculty member Felix Voltsinger, an accomplished plein-air artist. Voltsinger has taught painting and drawing to Santa Fe Community College's students every semester since 2008; spring 2023 is his last semester on campus.
"This exhibition celebrates a valued faculty member and an approach to painting that demands from an artist great skill as well as a determined spirit in order to feel as well as see and interpret the land," said Laura Rosenfeld, program head for drawing, painting and foundations.
The exhibition will continue through April 19, with a gallery talk with the artist at 12:30 p.m. on March 31.
The visual arts gallery is located at 6401 Richards Ave. For more information about the exhibition or the gallery, contact Director of Art on Campus Linda Cassel at linda.cassel@sfcc.edu or call 505-428-1501.
Los Alamos National Labs Foundation accepting applications for community outreach, education enrichment grants
The Los Alamos National Labs Foundation is accepting grant applications from schools, school districts, nonprofits, pueblos, nations and tribal communities in Northern New Mexico.
Applications are due March 1, with awardees announced in April.
Interested applicants can apply for either the $5,000 Community Outreach Grants or the $50,000 Education Enrichment Grants. The foundation will award 20 Community Outreach Grants this year for a total of $100,000 and 28 Education Enrichment Grants for a total of $1.4 million.
"We are calling for applicants to tell us what they see as the most pressing needs in their communities and schools," said Sylvan Argo, the foundation's grants manager. "We look forward to supporting initiatives across the region. We recognize that our partners working in nonprofits, schools and tribal communities hold the wisdom the expertise to effect positive change that will help all our communities thrive."