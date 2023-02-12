NASA to fund Monte del Sol Charter School students' science project

Students at Monte del Sol Charter School students have won the NASA TechRise Student Challenge for the second year in a row. The team will work to build science and technology experiments in preparation for a suborbital flight test this summer.  

TechRise, a national STEM competition for sixth- to 12th-grade students, challenges students to design a science or technology experiment that could be tested on a NASA-sponsored high-altitude balloon flight, competition officials said in a news release. This technology has significantly contributed to our understanding of Earth, the solar system and the universe. 

