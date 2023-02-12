NASA to fund Monte del Sol Charter School students' science project
Students at Monte del Sol Charter School students have won the NASA TechRise Student Challenge for the second year in a row. The team will work to build science and technology experiments in preparation for a suborbital flight test this summer.
TechRise, a national STEM competition for sixth- to 12th-grade students, challenges students to design a science or technology experiment that could be tested on a NASA-sponsored high-altitude balloon flight, competition officials said in a news release. This technology has significantly contributed to our understanding of Earth, the solar system and the universe.
One of 60 winning teams across the country, Monte Del Sol students will work throughout the spring to build out their experiment with a $1,500 grant and support from professional engineers. Students will complete a test flight this summer.
Arts gallery at NNMC to celebrate reopening with exhibition of art, dance, sound
The Center for the Arts Gallery at Northern New Mexico College will present LOOK OUT, an exhibition of visual art, dance, sound and film screenings, this spring to mark the gallery’s reopening.
The show is comprised of dynamic works by Northern faculty members Robert Beshara, Johanna Case-Hofmeister, Sneha Chakradhar, Mateo Frazier, David Lindblom and Shane Tolbert, college officials announced in a news release. The exhibit is intended to explore what is seen and heard by asking the question, "What is your point of view?"
The exhibition will begin from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 16 with a Bharatanatyam, or classical Indian dance, performance by Chakradhar and close March 30, with screenings of films created by Mateo Frazier and David Lindblom and crewed by Northern students from 6 to 8 p.m.
Throughout the exhibition, visitors will also be able to experience a sound installation Beshara designed to capture a sonic version of the mathematical Golden Ratio; Case-Hofmeister's photography exploring human relationships with whale mortality; and Tolbert's multimedia paintings.
The Center for the Arts Gallery, located at 921 N. Paseo De Onate in Española, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Santa Fe Waldorf School accepting applications for full-tuition high school scholarship
Applications for the Santa Fe Waldorf School's Renaissance Scholarship, which covers tuition through all four years of high school, are now open for eighth graders interested in attending the school.
The scholarship is valued at more than $80,000 and was created to cover educational costs for local students who would not otherwise be able to afford a private school education, a recent news release from the school stated.
Applicants must be incoming freshmen for the 2023-24 school year, new to Waldorf education and interested in the arts, athletics, academics and volunteering in their community.