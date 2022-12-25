Unitarians to host child poverty talk

The Advocacy and Democracy Team of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Santa Fe is hosting a talk, "Child Poverty in Mexico" from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.

It will be held at their church at 107 W. Barcelona Road. The featured speaker will be Emily Wildau, the KIDS COUNT coordinator at New Mexico Voices for Children. She will "share how New Mexico children are doing, using data reflecting economic well-being, education, health, and family and community well-being, to provide a fuller picture of the impacts of family and child poverty," according to a news release from the church.

