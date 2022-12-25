The Advocacy and Democracy Team of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Santa Fe is hosting a talk, "Child Poverty in Mexico" from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.
It will be held at their church at 107 W. Barcelona Road. The featured speaker will be Emily Wildau, the KIDS COUNT coordinator at New Mexico Voices for Children. She will "share how New Mexico children are doing, using data reflecting economic well-being, education, health, and family and community well-being, to provide a fuller picture of the impacts of family and child poverty," according to a news release from the church.
The presentation will also "provide insights into the racial disparities found in outcomes for children, how COVID-19 is still impacting families, and how policies like the temporarily expanded Child Tax Credit made a difference for New Mexico families," according to the church. Attendees will leave with a list of several policies to support in the 2023 legislative session "to improve outcomes for all kids in New Mexico."
There will be time for questions and answers. The event is free, and masks will be required.
Law firms give $2 million to UNM School of Law for scholarship funds
Two law firms based in Las Cruces and El Paso have given $2 million to the University of New Mexico School of Law to establish two endowed scholarship funds.
The first, The Cervantes Scherr Legate Isaac and Anchondo Scholarship Endowed Fund, has an initial gift of $1.5 million. Recipients must have a proven record of strong academic achievement and maintain a high GPA to remain eligible.
The second, the Judge Sarah Singleton Endowed Scholarship Fund, has an initial gift of $500,000. This scholarship honors Judge Sarah Singleton, who retired from state First Judicial District Court in 2017 and died in 2019. Judge Singleton presided over many influential cases during her long career, including one in 2013 where she became the first New Mexico judge to rule in favor of same-sex marriage.
The gift is from state Sen. Joseph Cervantes of Cervantes Scherr Legate in Las Cruces; James F. Scherr and Sam J. Legate of Scherr Legate in El Paso; Joseph G. Isaac, formerly of Scherr Legate; and Daniel Anchondo of Anchondo & Anchondo in El Paso.
“We are extremely grateful to Senator Joseph Cervantes and attorneys Jim Scherr, Joseph Isaac, Sam Legate, and Danny Anchondo for their incredible generosity,” Dean Camille Carey said in a news release. “This gift will change many of our students’ lives for years to come. It is also incredibly beneficial to the law school, as it allows us to recruit talented law students. We are proud that these new scholarships represent a commitment to civil justice and honor Judge Sarah Singleton.”
The donation was inspired, in part, by a wrongful death lawsuit against FedEx stemming from a 2011 deadly crash near Las Cruces involving a Texas family and a contract driver for the delivery company. The New Mexico Supreme Court upheld the $165 million verdict against FedEx earlier this year. The attorneys prepared for the trial at the UNM School of Law.