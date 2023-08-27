School board adopts 'reimagining' policy

The Santa Fe school board on Thursday adopted Amended Policy 534, one of the first policy changes to come with the district's ongoing "reimagining" efforts. 

The amended policy will, when possible, impose one- or three-year grace periods for families to seek alternatives should a school be closed or repurposed due to declining student enrollment, economic factors, facilities issues or health and safety concerns.

