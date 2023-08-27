The Santa Fe school board on Thursday adopted Amended Policy 534, one of the first policy changes to come with the district's ongoing "reimagining" efforts.
The amended policy will, when possible, impose one- or three-year grace periods for families to seek alternatives should a school be closed or repurposed due to declining student enrollment, economic factors, facilities issues or health and safety concerns.
Student from Los Alamos selected as Obama-Chesky Scholar for Public Service
Los Alamos local Andrew West, a third-year student at Yale University studying statistics and data science, has been selected to receive the Obama-Chesky Scholarship for Public Service.
The scholarship program, launched by Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky through a $100 million donation to the Obama Foundation, offers recipients $50,000 in financial aid; a $10,000 stipend and free Airbnb housing to pursue a summer work-travel experience following their junior year; and the opportunity to speak with former President Barack Obama and Chesky to discus empathy and understanding in public service.
West's work as an Obama-Chesky Scholarship recipient will focus on the intersections of technology, environmental justice and social justice to prevent technology from being weaponized against marginalized communities as surveillance or in algorithmic discrimination.
enrichEd Classroom Grant Program accepting applications
The ARNIA Foundation's enrichEd program, part of the philanthropic arm of U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union, is accepting applications through Sept. 17.
The grant funding will provide $20,000 in classroom educational resources and activities across the state, with each grant ranging from $500 to $2,500.
“Teachers spend their own money in the classroom, trying to prevent students from falling behind. As leaders in our community, we feel compelled to step up and support them,” U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union President and CEO Marsha Majors said in a news release announcing the application period.
Luna Community College appoints new vice president of instruction and student services
Norma Guzman Duran will serve as Luna Community College's new vice president of instruction and student services. Her tenure will begin Sept. 5.
Guzman Duran has worked at institutions of higher education in Texas and Colorado for nearly two decades, including her most recent post as dean of the school of business at Colorado Mountain College. There, she managed 14 degree programs across 11 locations and increased the number of full-time faculty in the school of business by 50%.
“We are very happy to have Dr. Guzman Duran join our Luna family,” Luna President Edward Martinez said in a news release. “Her experience in higher education and expertise in student success will assist Luna in moving forward."
Northern New Mexico College to host free film screenings celebrating Chicano culture
Northern New Mexico College will host "¿Que Pasa, Raza?," a three-part film series celebrating Chicano culture and legacy in New Mexico, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
Screenings, which are free and open to the public, will take place at the college's Center for the Arts Theater.