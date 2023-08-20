Rio Rancho middle schooler wins statewide National Civics Bee competition in albuquerque
Auburn Eichers of Lincoln Middle School in Rio Rancho was named the winner of Saturday’s statewide National Civics Bee competition in Albuquerque, organized by the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce in partnership with The Civic Trust of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
Ten middle school finalists from local competitions across the state, including kids from Santa Fe, advanced to take part in the state bee, which tested their civics knowledge.
Victoria Miller from C.V. Koogler Middle in Aztec and Esha Shivashankar from Mountain View Middle in Roswell took second and third places, respectively.
The finalists and top winners received various prizes, including $1,000 cash for the first-place winner; $500 for the second-place winner; and $250 for the third-place winner.
Los Alamos High School Navy JROTC to host 5K, fun run for veteran suicide prevention
The Los Alamos High School Navy JROTC will host the ’Til Valhalla 5K and Fun Run on Sept. 16 at the school’s
Sullivan Field. The run is dedicated to raising awareness and preventing suicide among veterans, with all registration proceeds donated to Mission 22, an organization providing support and resources for veterans and their families.
PBS Documentary features Education Pioneer who was NMSU’s first Black graduate
Clara Belle Williams: New Mexico Pioneer in Education, a documentary detailing the life story of New Mexico State University’s first Black graduate, will air at 8 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Sunday on KRWG television.
Williams graduated from NMSU — then called the New Mexico College of Agriculture and Mechanic Arts — in 1937 with a degree in English and education. A teacher in Las Cruces, she completed her college education during summers, despite facing racism.
Williams’ name now graces a street and the English building at NMSU.
The half-hour documentary, produced by KRWG Public Media, features interviews with Williams’ family and others to discuss her impact on education in New Mexico.
Luna Community College to host Northern New Mexico Small Business Conference
Luna Community College’s Small Business Development Center will host the 2023 Northern New Mexico Small Business Conference on Thursday.
The event will bring together small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs to foster an environment where attendees can grow their businesses and contribute to their communities, Small Business Development Center Associate Director Briana Montano-Baca said in a news release announcing the conference.
“We are gathering some of the brightest minds in the business industry in New Mexico under one roof. This event is designed for small business entrepreneurs who are hungry for knowledge, growth and connection,” Montano-Baca said.