Rio Rancho middle schooler wins statewide National Civics Bee competition in albuquerque

Auburn Eichers of Lincoln Middle School in Rio Rancho was named the winner of Saturday’s statewide National Civics Bee competition in Albuquerque, organized by the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce in partnership with The Civic Trust of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

Ten middle school finalists from local competitions across the state, including kids from Santa Fe, advanced to take part in the state bee, which tested their civics knowledge.

