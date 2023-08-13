Higher Education Department offering loan forgiveness to New Mexicans pursuing dentistry, optometry, veterinary medicine

The state's Higher Education Department is accepting applications through Oct. 16 for a loan-in-service program.

New Mexico residents who return to the state to practice after graduating from certain out-of-state professional programs in dentistry, optometry or veterinary medicine — areas of expertise New Mexico colleges and universities in which do not currently offer graduate programs — can get up to 100% student loan forgiveness.

