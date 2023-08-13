Higher Education Department offering loan forgiveness to New Mexicans pursuing dentistry, optometry, veterinary medicine
The state's Higher Education Department is accepting applications through Oct. 16 for a loan-in-service program.
New Mexico residents who return to the state to practice after graduating from certain out-of-state professional programs in dentistry, optometry or veterinary medicine — areas of expertise New Mexico colleges and universities in which do not currently offer graduate programs — can get up to 100% student loan forgiveness.
The Western Interstate Commission on Higher Education Loan-for-Service Program forgives a portion of student loans for each year a licensed professionals work in New Mexico after graduation.
“This initiative presents a fantastic opportunity for New Mexico graduates to receive support as they pursue advanced degree programs in fields that are not currently offered within our state,” Department of Health Secretary Patrick Allen said in a news release announcing the program.
CYFD to host rapid hire event for more than 300 jobs in protective services
New Mexico's Children, Youth and Families Department will host a rapid hire event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the EXPO New Mexico building in Albuquerque. Virtual interviews will also be available at any CYFD office.
The event will feature on-site interviews for more than 300 available positions in investigations, permanency, placement, administration, children's court legal representation and more.
“We are looking for compassionate, hardworking individuals who want to help children and families in New Mexico,” CYFD Secretary Teresa Casados said in a news release announcing the event.
Applicants should bring multiple copies of their updated resume, three professional references and proof of their right to work in the U.S. More information is available at spo.state.nm.us.
New early childhood professional recruitment commercial features local pre-K teacher
Tara Hughes, the 2023 New Mexico Teacher of the Year and a teacher at Santa Fe Public Schools' Nye Early Childhood Center, is featured in a new commercial, produced by New Mexico's Early Childhood Education and Care Department and designed to recruit new professionals to the early childhood education field.
Department Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky said Hughes "exemplifies the extraordinary impact that early educators can have on entire generations of young children."
"The impact that early education has for these children inspired me to become a pre-K teacher. It fills me with so much hope when I see kids succeed," Hughes says in the commercial.