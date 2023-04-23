Local schools welcome U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education
Santa Fe Indian School, Ramirez Thomas Elementary School and Capital High School received visits from Cindy Marten, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Education, on Thursday.
The visit was part of the department's "Raise the Bar: Lead the World" tour to promote academic excellence, prepare students for global competitiveness and unite around evidence-based educational practices. The deputy secretary's visit to Santa Fe Indian School highlighted the community-based education model while the Santa Fe Public Schools sites demonstrated the standards based-learning model and wraparound supports for educators.
"We are deeply grateful to Deputy Secretary Marten for providing a spotlight on SFPS' work to transform education," said Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez. "We are firm in our belief that we're creating teaching and learning models that will raise the bar across the educational spectrum."
Santa Fe student writers win annual writingcontest
Several Santa Fe students took home top prizes in this year's Aldo Leopold Writing Contest. The contest asked students to consider works by Robin Wall Kimmerer and the contest's namesake before submitting essays in response to the question, "What do you see as your role in returning the Earth's gifts?"
More than 170 sixth to twelfth graders from across the state took part in the competition this year. Local contest winners included:
Bodhi Lewis, a 10th grader at Mandela International Magnet School who secured first place in the 10th to 12th grade category, with Sofia Alexandrescu, a Santa Fe Preparatory School 11th grader who received an honorable mention in the age group.
Frances Anderson, an 8th grader at Santa Fe Girls School who took home the top prize in the eighth and ninth grade category, while Maiya Brock, a ninth grader at the New Mexico School for the Arts, received an honorable mention.
Alessandra Seawright, a sixth grader at La Mariposa Montessori School who won first place in the sixth and seventh grade category. Her sixth grade classmate Evelyn Lemon received an honorable mention.
The winners were recognized during a ceremony April 22, which included cash prizes totaling nearly $3,000. For more information about the Aldo Leopold Writing Contest visit leopoldwritingprogram.org.
Santa Fe Community College announces graduation ceremony for environmental technician program
Eleven graduates are set to complete the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Environmental Technician Training Program following an intensive five-week training this semester.
The program was funded by a $200,000 grant from the EPA to support environmental workforce development.
Upon graduation, the students will have up to nine industry certifications related to hazardous waste management, environmental sampling, waste management, first aid and more. Graduates will be job-ready following the program and have already met with environmental employers and state Department of Workforce Solutions staff to provide guidance on resume preparation and interviewing.
A graduation ceremony is scheduled at 10 a.m. Friday, April 28 in the Santa Fe Higher Education Center lobby.
Santa Fe Community College seeking applications for free fiber optics technician boot camp
Applications are now open for a free training boot camp to become a certified fiber optics technician, offered May 8-12 through Santa Fe Community College in partnership with Santa Fe County and New Mexico Workforce Connection.
The five-day, hands-on intensive program will give students the opportunity to earn three certifications from the Fiber Optic Associations, all of which are aligned with industry standards.
Applications are due May 3 and available at protecsantafe.com. For more information about the program, contact SFCC Continuing Education program at 505-428-1676 or ce@sfcc.edu.
Monte del Sol Charter to host 23rd Mentorship Festival of Learning
This year's Mentorship Festival of Learning, hosted by Monte del Sol Charter School, will celebrate more than 100 students from the local charter school and the relationships they've fostered with mentors out in the "real world."
The festival will stretch across three days from April 26-28 and various venues, including the school's campus, the Institute of American Indian Arts and the Lensic Performing Arts Center, demonstrating students' growth in their areas of interest ranging from ranching to music, forensic science to floral design.
“Monte del Sol’s Mentorship Program is a transformative education model with the potential to change the course of a protégé’s life and profoundly impact the larger community through boosted engagement in public education," the school's Head Learner Zoë Nelsen said in a news release.