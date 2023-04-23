Local schools welcome U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education

Santa Fe Indian School, Ramirez Thomas Elementary School and Capital High School received visits from Cindy Marten, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Education, on Thursday.

The visit was part of the department's "Raise the Bar: Lead the World" tour to promote academic excellence, prepare students for global competitiveness and unite around evidence-based educational practices. The deputy secretary's visit to Santa Fe Indian School highlighted the community-based education model while the Santa Fe Public Schools sites demonstrated the standards based-learning model and wraparound supports for educators. 

