Santa Fe Public Schools' COVID-19 safe practices to continue despite end of public health emergency
Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez announced Monday the district will continue COVID-19-safe policies in schools as recommended by the New Mexico Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control, despite the expiration of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's COVID-19 executive order.
Chavez said the district will determine how to manage exposure at particular school sites while maintaining in-person learning to the extent possible. The district may declare an outbreak if a particular school population — like a sports team, class, grade level or extracurricular group — is experiencing higher rates of COVID-19 infections than the population overall.
The district will also continue contact tracing through April.
“Student safety is our highest priority," Chavez said. "To ensure COVID-19 remains manageable in our schools, students who test positive will continue being sent home to isolate for five days and will need to stay home until they are fever-free for 24 hours and their symptoms improve.”
Santa Fe Community College announces summer 2023 continuing education schedule
Registration is now open for Santa Fe Community College's Summer Continuing Education courses this summer. Online and print copies of this summer's schedule are available on campus and around town.
New classes this summer include animal tracking, drawing animals with pastel pencils, songwriting, railroad history of New Mexico and more.
“This summer we’ve got many new classes, both in-person and online. Short-term or one-day summer classes can easily fit in around your summer vacation plans,” Director of Continuing Education Nicholas Wernicki said in a recent news release.
SFCC to celebrate Community College Month with car show, diversity day and more
April is Community College Month, and Santa Fe Community College wants to celebrate it right. This month, the college is putting on the following public events:
Car show, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21.
Spring career and transfer fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 25
Diversity Day celebration, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 26.
Controlled environment agriculture open house and seedling giveaway, noon to 4 p.m. April 29.
“We welcome everyone to celebrate Community College Month with us on our beautiful campus," said Santa Fe Community College President Becky Rowley. "[The college] is an integral part of Santa Fe, supporting community members of all ages in reaching their education goals including degree and certificate attainment, workforce and professional training, personal enrichment, sustainability and much more."
Local girl wins nationwide poetry contest
Una Sundberg, a third grader at Turquoise Trail Charter School, won first place in the third- through fifth-grade division of the Appelley Publishing Student Poetry Contest for her poem, "April."
In addition to a $500 cash prize, Una's poem is published online and will be included in a collection of student winners' work.
Santa Fe school board announces winners of New Mexico School Boards Association awards
Twenty local community members, teachers, administrators, government officials and departments will be honored for their contributions to Santa Fe Public Schools with New Mexico School Boards Association Excellence in Student Achievement awards.
The awardees will be celebrated at a school board meeting this spring.