Santa Fe Public Schools' COVID-19 safe practices to continue despite end of public health emergency

Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez announced Monday the district will continue COVID-19-safe policies in schools as recommended by the New Mexico Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control, despite the expiration of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's COVID-19 executive order. 

Chavez said the district will determine how to manage exposure at particular school sites while maintaining in-person learning to the extent possible. The district may declare an outbreak if a particular school population — like a sports team, class, grade level or extracurricular group — is experiencing higher rates of COVID-19 infections than the population overall. 

