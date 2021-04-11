Indigenous Youth Council created to address needs of younger generation
The state Indian Affairs Department announced the establishment of its inaugural Indigenous Youth Council on April 2. It was formed in February following sessions with tribal youth across the state to engage with the department and help steer the work related to the issues raised at the listening sessions.
The discussions ranged from the desire to have access to higher education resources to behavioral and mental health needs for tribal communities, according to a news release.
“Our department is proud to stand up this Indigenous Youth Council,” said Lynn Trujillo, Indian Affairs secretary. “We look forward to hearing and learning from the next generation of tribal leadership.”
The members are:
- Jeremy Begay, a 21-year old from the Mescalero Apache. Begay studies at New Mexico State University and is a member of the Mescalero Nde Youth Council that helps Mescalero Apache youth by offering workshops providing motivational youth activities and educating youth in the community.
- Triston B. Black, a member of the Navajo Nation who works as an intern at the Navajo Sovereignty Institute and is enrolled in the Navajo Cultural Arts Program. Black is a graduate of Diné College and is a graduate student at Arizona State University, majoring in indigenous education. He also serves on the Navajo Nation Youth Advisory Council, as an at-large representative.
- Alysia Coriz, a member of the Kewa Pueblo (also known as Santo Domingo Pueblo) and serves as the co-chair of the All Pueblo Council of Governors Youth Committee. Coriz also is the female co-president for the Kewa TRUTH Youth Council and former co-president of the UNM Kiva Club. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Native American Studies and a minor in business management from the University of New Mexico.
- Reniah Manygoats, an 18-year-old junior at Newcomb High School who from the Navajo Nation. She is in her second term with the Navajo Nation Advisory Council, and represents the Northern Navajo Nation.
- Shayna Naranjo, from Santa Clara Pueblo and a senior at Stanford University. She serves as a co-chairwoman for the All Pueblo Council of Governors Youth Committee and is a former intern at the Indian Affairs Department.
- Trinity Roybal, a 17-year-old junior at Santa Fe Waldorf from Ohkay Owingeh.
- Kaylee Wood, a member of the Jicarilla Apache Nation attending UNM. Wood is a member of the UNM Student Nurses Association, is a former Miss Jicarilla Apache.
SFCC to begin online registration for summer session
Santa Fe Community College will begin online registration for summer classes to all in-state residents Tuesday at 8 a.m. New students should visit www.sfcc.edu/get-started/apply-and-register/. Returning students can visit www.sfcc.edu/look-for-a-credit-class/ to find classes and registration guidance, and are strongly encouraged to work with an academic advisor prior to registering.
Returnees seeking academic advisement are encouraged to call 505-428-1275 or email advisor@sfcc.edu. New students are encouraged to contact the college's Welcome and Advising Center at 505-428-1270 or wac@sfcc.edu.
The college is also offering expanded student resources, access to financial aid, technological assistance and mental health resources. For more information, email the financial aid office at financialaid@sfcc.edu or call 505-428-1268.
Española Public Schools leader elected chairman of national Hispanic panel
Ruben Archuleta, the vice president for the Española School Board, was elected chairman of the National School Boards Association’s National Hispanic Council of School Board Members on Wednesday.
It's another honor for Archuleta, who has been on the Española board since 2014. He also serves on the board of the National Association of Latino Elected Officials and recently was appointed as a regent to Northern New Mexico College.
"I am excited and honored to lead the National Hispanic Council in its mission to promote quality education for all students with emphasis on the problems and successes of the Hispanic student," Archuleta said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.