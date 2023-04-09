Northern New Mexico College invites community members to Balderas inauguration
Community members are invited to attend the inauguration ceremony of new Northern New Mexico College President Hector Balderas April 13.
Balderas, who previously served as New Mexico's attorney general, state auditor and a state representative, began his term as Northern's 22nd president Jan. 1. He didn't run for reelection as attorney general last year due to term limits and was named college president in December.
The inauguration's keynote speaker will be George A. Marquez, former head basketball at Wagon Mound High School and a special mentor to President Balderas. Lightning Boy Foundation Master Hoop Dancer ShanDien LaRance with singer/drummer Steve LaRance will perform in the rotunda, and Balderas’ favorite Frito pies will be served in the Eagle Café for lunch.
Santa Fe Community College to host career and transfer fair April 25
Get your résumé ready. Santa Fe Community College will host a career and transfer fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 25 at the campus center.
The fair is expected to draw more than 50 employers, including Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, Los Alamos National Laboratory, the FBI and all manner of local hotels, nonprofits and retail stores.
Representatives from several four-year colleges and universities, including the University of New Mexico, New Mexico State University, New Mexico Tech and many more, will also be present to discuss transfer opportunities.
Santa Fe Preparatory School senior Weston Keller is one of 45 high school seniors across the U.S. named Cooke College Scholars for the 2023-24 school year.
The scholarship program provides each student with up to $55,000 per year for up to four years of education in pursuit of a bachelor's degree. Cooke College Scholars also have access to comprehensive academic and career advising, funding to study abroad and internship and conference stipends.
But Keller's experience with the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation began long before this year. Starting as an eighth grader in 2019, Keller and his fellow future Cooke scholars attended two conferences exploring social sciences and experiential research and worked one-on-one with educational advisors to maximize their high school experience.
Keller has already been accepted to several universities, including two Ivy League schools. A violinist since age 5, Keller is also concertmaster for the Santa Fe Youth Symphony and an apprentice artist at Santa Fe Pro Musica.
"This particular group of students experienced many pandemic-related challenges in high school, such as virtual learning and cancelled programs and events," Cooke Foundation Executive Director Seppy Basili said in a news release. "If their perseverance throughout these disruptions speaks for what is to come, this cohort is going to thrive throughout the next four years."
Highlands hires new vice president of finance and administration
New Mexico Highlands University has hired Stephanie Gonzales, a certified public accountant, as the university's vice president of finance and administration. Gonzales is set to start her new role July 1.
Born and raised in Las Vegas, N.M., Gonzales holds a degree in accounting from Arizona State University and brings decades of experience as an auditor and corporate accountant. She has worked since 2018 as Highlands' director of budget and finance.
"Gonzales brings deep expertise to this important role and I am so pleased she will be working closely with me, the Board of Regents, and other people on campus to push hard on our mission while also making certain we are doing so in a fiscally responsible way," said Highlands President Sam Minner.