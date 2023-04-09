Northern New Mexico College invites community members to Balderas inauguration

Community members are invited to attend the inauguration ceremony of new Northern New Mexico College President Hector Balderas April 13. 

Balderas, who previously served as New Mexico's attorney general, state auditor and a state representative, began his term as Northern's 22nd president Jan. 1. He didn't run for reelection as attorney general last year due to term limits and was named college president in December.

